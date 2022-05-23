Dunlop brings latest Japanese tyre tech to tackle Mzansi’s highway terrain

Looking for the perfect replacement tyre for most modern high-performance sports cars, coupé’s, sedans, SUVs and crossovers?

Want world-class performance, high speed stability, excellent cornering and superior riding comfort?

Look no further than Dunlop’s SP SPORT MAXX range of premium performance tyres backed by renowned Japanese technology and innovation.

The SP SPORT MAXX range ticks all the boxes when it comes to handling, steering response, stability and grip, providing great form and function for tackling Mzansi’s highway terrain.

The SP SPORT MAXX range also includes a complimentary Dunlop Sure offering, where your tyres are replaced free of charge if they are damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase from any Dunlop branded retail outlet in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland.

Tyre options include the SPORT MAXX 050+ ultra-high-performance tyre, which boasts an enhanced silica compound that improves wet grip and offers excellent on-road performance with outstanding dry and wet handling.

For superior dry road performance, the SP SPORT MAXX 050+ features high grip shoulder blocks for optimal road contact, high braking force and maximum cornering grip.

A straight rib along the centre of the tyre provides maximum riding control with high-speed straight-line stability and is reactive to any steering input for sporty handling and manoeuvring.

For wet roads, wide water evacuation grooves deliver efficient water drainage and balanced contact pressure, to improve resistance to hydroplaning and maximise stability and control in wet conditions.

When it comes to high speed stability, the SP SPORT MAXX 050+ does not skimp.

Its wide and solid outer shoulder block, high stiffness blocks for optimum road contact and a high rigidity construction using more than two nylon reinforced layers, serve to minimise tread profile expansion and provide secure road contact at high speed.

Dunlop Self Supporting Technology (run on flat tyre technology) is an important safety feature on certain sizes in the SP SPORT MAXX range, including the SP SPORT MAXX 050+.

It enables the tyres to carry on running when punctured, thanks to a stiffened sidewall that preserves shape so that the tyrecan carry the weight of the car, even with no pressure, to get you safely to a service station.

The limit is 80 kilometres, and the vehicle must be driven at speeds under 80 kmph.

While most run flats are known to deliver an uncomfortable ride, Dunlop run flats are have a superior solid ring compound which allows the tyre to flex, making it unbreakable and providing normal handling, acceleration, braking and steering control.

The SP SPORT MAXX range is designed and developed in the Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) research facility in Kobe, Japan, bringing the latest Japanese technology, craftmanship and innovation to Mzansi’s roads.

