What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou sponsored by Accenture – Coming soon

A new limited series of South Africa’s top technology show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, is coming soon.

This series will be sponsored by Accenture – a leading IT professional services and consulting company – and will feature several influential speakers including:

Nitesh Singh – Managing Director of Accenture South Africa.

– Managing Director of Accenture South Africa. Kgomotso Lebele – Technology Lead for Accenture in Africa.

– Technology Lead for Accenture in Africa. Boland Lithebe – Security Lead for Accenture in Africa.

These experts will talk about the IT services and consulting landscape in South Africa, and are perfectly positioned to provide insight into this important sector.

The show will be hosted by Aki Anastasiou, who is well known for hosting shows like TecHub on eNCA and has developed a reputation as a key figure in the South African technology space.

His What’s Next show has featured a variety of prominent South African ICT executives since it launched in June 2020 – including Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Montegray Capital’s Michael Jordaan, and Dell South Africa MD Doug Woolley.

The show recently surpassed 2.5 million views and continues to grow from strength to strength.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is available on multiple platforms. You can view the show here:

You can watch the trailer for this What’s Next series, sponsored by Accenture, below.