Take advantage of the HUAWEI nova 9SE or HUAWEI Y70 Plus sales deals

The HUAWEI nova 9SE and HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus have exploded into the market and are making waves with their current big sale.

The HUAWEI nova 9SE and HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus both offer you a dynamic user experience that has received a lot of attention and demand from mobile enthusiasts that are looking to leverage the capabilities of the must-have phone.

The HUAWEI nova 9SE comes equipped with a 108 MP High-Resolution camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2 MP depth camera and a 2 MP macro camera.

Using the device, you can switch from a vertical to horizontal selfie, the front camera will change automatically to ultra-wide-angle mode, fitting everyone and everything you need into the frame.

With the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, you don’t have to worry about running out of battery.

The 6000mAh battery can last for three days on a single full charge.

Despite being a large battery, it won’t take you too long to fill up the battery, thanks to 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

As a result, you can get three hours of continuous video playback with a short ten-minute charge.

Both smartphones offer an affordable price, allowing you to select the phone that suits you best, or to gift it to someone you care about.

You too can enjoy the dynamic experience, performance, and design from both the HUAWEI nova 9 SE or HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus.

Get yours today from the Huawei Online Store or pop in-store and check these amazing deals.

All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.

HUAWEI nova 9SE – Sales Deals

Vodacom

Buy the HUAWEI nova 9 SE for R299 per month for 36 months and receive a HUAWEI Power Bank valued at R699 each, while stocks last.

Get the online exclusion deal for R249 per month for 36 months and receive a HUAWEI Power Bank valued at R699 each, while stocks last. T’s&C’s apply.

Telkom

Buy the HUAWEI nova 9 SE on a FreeMe 1.5GB Top Up R299 per month for 36 months and receive the HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker valued at 699 each, while stocks last. T’s&C’s apply.

MTN

Purchase the HUAWEI nova 9 SE on a Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R319 per month for 36 months or R399 per month for 24 months. T’s&C’s apply.

Cell C

Get the HUAWEI nova 9 SE on a Pinnacle 2GB Top-up Plan at R449 per month for 24 months and receive the HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker valued at 699 each. T’s&C’s apply.

HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus

Telkom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB or for R339 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 3GB. T’s&C’s apply.

Cell C

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 1GB Top Up or for R349 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up.

This includes a free HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from 11 May 2022 to 28 June 2022.

This is available on the My HUAWEI App. T’s&C’s apply.

Vodacom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R279 per month x 24 months.

MTN

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus on a Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R249 per month for 36 months or the Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R289 per month for 24 months.

You can also purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499 at any Edgars, Incredible Connection, Hi Online & Game which includes a HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699.

The following deal for the new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is available from 7 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. Offer is available while stocks last. T’s&C’s apply.