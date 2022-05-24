Epic deal – HP laptop and Cell C data from just R449 per month

Cell C is offering an incredible deal where you can get an HP laptop and a data bundle for only R449 per month.

This is a great option for students, professionals, first-time laptop owners, and anyone who needs to perform important tasks on the go.

The bundle includes the HP 15 Celeron laptop, as well as a choice between a 10GB or 100GB data bundle.

HP 15 Celeron

The HP 15 Celeron laptop offers the ideal combination of reliability, performance, and value for money.

Its multi-core processor offers great power efficiency, while its long-lasting battery and fast-charge technology make it easy to work, watch, and stay connected all day.

This laptop comes with Windows 11, too, which optimizes the HP 15 Celeron’s battery performance even more.

Windows 11 offers big improvements over the previous-generation Windows 10 operating system, such as a cleaner and simpler interface, as well as performance enhancements like faster navigation.

Extra value

This great HP laptop then comes with additional value in the form of a Cell C data package.

There are two options to choose from:

SmartData 10GB Top Up – 5GB Anytime Data + 5GB Nite Data

5GB Anytime Data + 5GB Nite Data Home Connecta Fixed LTE – 50GB Anytime Data and 50GB Nite Data

The SmartData package is ideal if you plan to use the Internet on the go, and it comes with a choice of several powerful and portable routers.

Alternatively, if you plan on using your HP 15 Celeron laptop predominantly at home or in your office, Home Connecta Fixed LTE offers a fixed LTE router and more data that can be used at a single location.

Both deals also include a WeGrowSA digital voucher, which gives you access to a selection of free and discounted short courses from top accredited education partners across the world.

Additionally, you can personalise your WeGrowSA profile during the signup process and find the right learning content for your specific goals.

Get this deal

This deal is available exclusively through Cell C, and prices begin at just R449 per month.

It is the best way to get a laptop that offers reliability and good performance, while also getting a valuable Internet contract.

If you’d like to take advantage of this fantastic HP 15 Celeron package, simply click here.