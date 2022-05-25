POCO X4 Pro 5G – Awesome flagship smartphone for R6,999

The POCO X4 Pro 5G smartphone offers flagship features at an affordable price – and is now available in South Africa.

This makes it an excellent option for those wanting a top-end experience without the high price.

We take a look at what makes the X4 Pro 5G a great device, below.

Display and design

The X4 Pro 5G is headlined by its elegant 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay.

This screen offers DCI-P3 colour support for a truly cinematic experience when watching your favourite shows and movies.

It also features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for playing games or scrolling through your apps, and this is amplified by a 360Hz ultra-fast touch sampling rate that ensures every touch is tracked with absolute precision.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G also uses a Z-axis linear motor that gives your fingertips an impressive animated vibration experience.

This is all housed in a body that uses an innovative shimmer design and unique precision engraving to make the POCO X4 Pro 5G an extremely stylish smartphone.

Performance

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is packed with powerful hardware, including a flagship Snapdragon 695 processor that can handle the latest games and AI-powered apps with ease.

It supports 5G connectivity, too, giving you access to the fastest mobile Internet speeds, and has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

This powerful hardware is cooled by a LiquidCool copper pipe and several layers of graphite sheets so that heat is dissipated and the X4 Pro 5G can run at high performance levels for longer.

A massive 5000mAh battery then powers the device, providing more than enough power for all-day usage – even when running power-intensive apps.

This is complemented by 67W turbo charging, which can charge the phone to 100% in just 41 minutes.

Camera

POCO has equipped the X4 Pro 5G with a 108MP flagship camera featuring superior light sensitivity and a higher dynamic range than its predecessors – as well as dual-native ISO, 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, and better night photography.

There are also additional sensors that can capture a range of photo types – including macro shots, ultra-wide-angle photos, and portraits.

On the front, the forward camera uses a cutting-edge 16MP lens to take the best selfies to post on social media.

Get it today

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is an incredible flagship smartphone that offers unrivalled value in the South African market.

It is available from retailers in South Africa, including Takealot, where you can get it for just R6,999.

Specifications of the phone are detailed below.

Click here to buy the POCO X4 Pro 5G.