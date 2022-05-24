Millions in Savings: Get incredible deals on home entertainment, thanks to the LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale

Whether you’re a movie lover, sports enthusiast, or an avid gamer, now is a great time to treat your eyes – and ears – to the latest tech in home entertainment.

LG Electronics has announced a massive sale across all product categories starting 18 May 2022 as part of the Life’s Good Celebration Sale – and with it comes incredible savings on some of LG’s best TVs and sound systems.

Retail stores across South Africa will participate in the sale which will end on 3 July 2022, or until stocks last.

And when customers buy any LG product, they can also WhatsApp their till slip to +27765922166 to stand a chance to win a share of up to R500,000 in LG prizes.

Home entertainment deals to look out for

South Africans looking for the ultimate cinematic experience can expect huge savings on LG’s ground-breaking OLED TVs, which represent a revolutionary leap forward for display technologies. Unlike conventional LED displays that rely on backlighting, OLED uses millions of self-lit pixels that turn on and off individually.

This means that they produce perfect blacks and infinite contrast – without any backlight bleeding – because darker pixels are completely turned off. LG’s latest edition to their OLED range, the OLED A1 Series 55”, is a great option for families and movie lovers.

Thanks to the Life’s Good Celebration Sale, it’s now retailing for R16,999, a saving of R4,000!

Because LG’s OLED TVs don’t need to process any backlighting, they also outperform gaming monitors, with an impressive response time of 1 millisecond.

This is why LG’s flagship gaming TV, the OLED 48” C1, was awarded the most innovative product in the gaming category at CES 2021. You can now save R4 000 on the OLED 48” C1, which will be retailing for R16 999.

LG’s QNED TVs have also set a new benchmark for LED TVs, becoming the best backlit TVs out there in terms of colour reproduction and quality.

These TVs combine LG’s NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology to enhance colour reproduction and filter out colour impurities, resulting in a first-of-its-kind TV. LG’s QNED 806 series 65” and 55” models – which deliver stunning 4K at 120Hz – will be retailing for R21,999 and R16,999, so you’ll save R2,000 and R1,000, respectively.

LG is also offering incredible savings on other exciting home entertainment products. Save R5,000 on the SN11R soundbar, which delivers 7.1.4 channels of Hi-Res Audio and features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro and Meridian Technology.

It will be retailing for R16,999. For something more portable, LG’s XBOOM Go PL7 Bluetooth speakers are perfect party starters. Featuring Meridian technology, a 24-hour battery life, Dual Action Bass, and multicolour lighting, they will be retailing for R2,299, a saving of R700.

LG has been a pioneer in home entertainment products over the last few decades, and these are only a few of the innovative products that will be on sale during the Life’s Good Celebration Sale.

For more information about these products and LG’s special offers, visit LG.com/za/Life’s-Good-Celebration . T&Cs apply.