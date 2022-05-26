MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop and 20GB data – Now available for just R499 per month

MSI is running a promotion where you can get its GF63 Thin Intel i5 gaming laptop and 20GB of monthly Telkom data for just R499pm on a 36-month contract.

This is the flagship deal in the Pay as you play, let your wallet go AFK promotion, which lets South Africans take out a contract on a high-performance laptop in the same way that they take out a contract for their smartphone.

Many South Africans do not have the disposable income to buy a high-performance laptop in cash, and owning a powerful device in 2022 is a gateway into the metaverse. It is therefore crucial if you don’t want to be left behind.

The best solution to this is dilemma is buying a powerful laptop on contract.

This MSI deal offers even more value as it is bundled with a 20GB Telkom internet bundle, too, helping you get the full value out of your new device.

MSI GF63 Thin laptop

This MSI/Telkom bundle includes the MSI GF63 Thin laptop, which offers amazing gaming performance.

It is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the latest-generation Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

This graphics card supports raytracing, which is a technique used to produce hyper-realistic lighting effects and is the latest trend in gaming.

Your gaming experience is further enhanced by its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate for amazingly smooth framerates.

The MSI GF63’s hardware package is completed by 8GB of lightning-fast DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for all your storage needs.

Awesome bundle

When you sign up to this Telkom contract, you’re getting lots of additional value.

This includes 20GB of data per month for the next 36 months on Telkom’s national mobile network.

You will also get a Huawei E5576 MiFi router at no additional cost to ensure your connection is always smooth for the best gaming experience.

Additionally, Windows 10 will be pre-installed onto your GF63 Thin laptop – allowing you to get going as soon as you turn the device on.

Click here to get this awesome deal.

The full specifications of the MSI GF63 Thin laptop are below.