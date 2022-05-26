Get paid online without a website with payment link technology

Every day, the world’s best developers and fintech companies are working to bring new payment solutions to businesses and entrepreneurs.

Payment links are at the forefront of financial technology today, owing to the rise of ecommerce and virtual financial services. The good news is, they cater to a wider audience than only remote workers and online store owners.

What is a payment link?

A payment link is a URL that leads customers to a single-page website where they can pay for a product or service. The link is created via a third-party financial service for you to copy, paste and send to your customers.

A payment link lets your business accept online card payments without building a website, ecommerce store, or renting a physical space. It’s a fantastic way for budding businesses to bring in revenue without investing massive amounts of time or money.

Who can use payment links?

This technology has been made to help everyday business owners get a slice of the online market – no matter what they sell or offer.

Payment links work for hairdressers as well as they do for people who sell boutique items on Instagram. Essentially anywhere you can send a message, you can send a unique pay link.

It’s a secure and convenient way to request payment , whether you’re looking to accept deposits, international payments , or get paid by a customer who forgot their card at home.

