Get your executives on What’s Next with Aki

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and features the country’s top executives.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou premiered on 26 June 2020 with an interview with business leader Michael Jordaan – and has been a hit since launch.

This was reinforced when the show passed 2.5 million views in May 2022.

The show’s success is thanks to the excellent guests who take part, and the engaging nature of the What’s Next host – technology personality Aki Anastasiou.

Anastasiou is well known in technology and business circles, thanks to his extensive work on radio and TV.

Prominent guest on the show have then included Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Microsoft SA CEO Lillian Barnard, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, and Dell SA MD Doug Woolley.

Get your executives featured

MyBroadband makes it easy for companies and their executives to get featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

For more information about the show and how to get featured, visit: What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou