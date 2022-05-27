Silicon Overdrive achieves AWS Education Competency

South African IT Services company, Silicon Overdrive, successfully achieved its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status.

As one of the first businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency, Silicon Overdrive’s experts have the knowledge to understand industry-specific challenges and the advanced AWS toolset to solve them.

Since the pandemic, educational institutions have needed to adapt to a quickly evolving industry and, in many cases, faster than they had initially planned.

While these expectations can be daunting, Silicon Overdrive has the experience to help. “Achieving the AWS Education Competency is a great achievement.”

“It means our customers can be sure that we deliver secure, scalable and highly available best practice solutions on AWS.”

“Since the pandemic, education institutions have become more aware of how cloud technologies can contribute to a better learner experience”, said Ross Davie, Business Development Director of Silicon Overdrive.

With AWS, organisations of all sizes and shapes can achieve scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise to deliver secure, reliable and optimised solutions.

The AWS Education Competency recognises that Silicon Overdrive has exhibited technical proficiency in building successful solutions that support mission-critical workloads of Higher Education, K-12 Primary/Secondary, research and publishing customers.

To earn this designation, partners must have in-depth Amazon Web Services expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.

This achievement showcases Silicon Overdrive as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member who has delivered proven customer success through implementing specialised solutions.

These solutions must align with AWS architectural best practices to support the academic experience of both teachers and learners and to improve the operational efficiency of administrators.

Silicon Overdrive assists customers in various industries ranging from Agriculture, Financial Services and Education to Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media, Non-profit, Retail and Technology companies.

Achieving the Education Competency formalises Silicon Overdrive’s ability to focus on helping educational institutions succeed and allow them to take full advantage of the benefits AWS can offer their institution.

The customers have achieved reduced deployment time, lower infrastructure costs, enhanced user experiences, streamlined IT operations, and bolstered security by implementing AWS services within their learning environments.

Read more about how they helped educational institutions like the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Pretoria and more on their AWS Education Case Studies page.