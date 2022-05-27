Broad Media tested Thetha Connect’s receptionist service – and were impressed

Thetha Connect is a virtual receptionist service that ensures all your business calls are handled professionally.

This service is ideal for businesses with no dedicated receptionist – and saves costs, reduces admin, and provides you with detailed and accurate messages from just R525 per month.

Thetha Connect also has a tool that checks that the email addresses its agents take down actually exist – therefore ensuring that you always get the correct contact details of prospective customers.

Broad Media tested Thetha Connect, and were impressed by what it offered. We detail our experience below.

The experience

Broad Media tested the Thetha Connect receptionist service over two weeks and found it was efficient and took care of all our needs.

Whenever someone called our “general inquiry” number, a Thetha Connect call centre agent would answer the phone using our company name and a specified greeting we had provided.

We chose the phrase “This is Broad Media, how can we assist you?”

During the two-week testing period, our clients were always met with this phrase, and all call requests were then automatically forwarded to us with the relevant details that helped us provide optimal service to callers.

Thetha Connect’s services

Thetha Connect’s call answering service works on all business days of the year, so your clients get superior service – even when you aren’t in the office.

It also has backup power, so Thetha Connect can answer the phone when your business is in the dark.

This service is ideal for small businesses that don’t have or need a full-time receptionist, and allows for multiple incoming calls to be handled simultaneously.

Important calls can be prioritised so that, when appropriate, calls are transferred to your PABX or chosen destination. Alternatively, the receptionist will take a detailed message that is relayed to you via email or text message.

Your virtual receptionist will also filter out spam calls, making sure you receive only relevant and important messages.

Thetha Connect

Thetha Connect caters to all businesses and has dedicated virtual assistants for various industries.

For example: qualified and experienced agents will answer calls, book appointments, and issue reminders to patients for your medical practice.

Alternatively, legal practitioners will benefit from attorney confidentiality, and Thetha Connect will provide them with their own unique business telephone number so their existing numbers can be kept private.

No matter your industry, Thetha Connect’s agents are trained to understand your business and customers. They can therefore provide your callers with information about your business, including your products, services, and basic sales information.

Thetha Connect also has a VoIP service, which is an extra extension that can be added to your existing VoIP telephone solution to direct incoming calls to your virtual receptionist.

You don’t have to worry about the system running into issues, either, as Thetha Connect constantly monitors the appropriate phone lines to ensure that their service is always working correctly for you.

Thetha Connect has everything covered, allowing you to focus on important business tasks – so click here to find out more about Thetha Connect’s receptionist service.