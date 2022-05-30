Frogfoot fibre initiative enables Kommetjie primary school to equip children for the digital age

Kommetjie Primary School, one of the first to benefit from the schools initiative launched by Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open access fibre network provider, has been able to use high-bandwidth internet to transform itself from a traditional educational institution, to one that is able to equip youngsters for a digital-first future.

With education being critical to the country’s development, Frogfoot introduced its schools initiative in March 2019. This sees the company partnering with internet service providers (ISPs) to connect schools that fall within the network coverage area with up to 1Gbps free fibre connectivity.

Kommetjie Primary School, in the Western Cape, was one of the first schools to join the initiative.

“Throughout the fibre rollout across South Africa, we have recognised the need for schools to adapt to an ever-changing educational landscape.”

“Chalkboards have been replaced with digital smart whiteboards, and chrome books have been implemented in lab rooms, making traditionally set lessons more fun and interactive,” says Shane Chorley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Frogfoot.

Lucy Winter, the IT teacher from the school, says fibre allows the learners to have a blended learning curriculum. The school was able to add Chromebooks in the lab and, because of fibre, the students are able to take part in the Green Shoots Maths programme. They were also able to implement robotics and coding, allowing the scholars to have a full digital experience.

“Together with their ISP, Vox, we are proud to provide the school with a stable and reliable Internet connection. The availability of fast and reliable internet opens up learning that encourages independent study in classrooms and ultimately enhances the function of schools.”

“We are firmly entrenched in communities in which we build, and are invested in bringing Froggin’ Awesome Fibre to education,” adds Chorley.

In order to qualify for the Frogfoot Fibre school promotion, all schools need to be within the Frogfoot network footprint and registered with the provincial Department of Education. For more information about the schools initiative, please email [email protected]