Eliminate manual and tedious agreement processes with Adobe and Microsoft

Documents and signing are at every step of the end-to-end customer journey. Moreover, the ongoing pandemic has only increased the need for fast and contactless acceptance and signing.

Today, Adobe are announcing new advances in their integration between Adobe Acrobat Sign and Microsoft to help companies be more efficient, save time, and lower costs through seamless, uninterrupted digital document signing workflows.

Only Adobe can power a fully digital customer experience — from lead generation all the way to renewals and every step in between.

Adobe Acrobat Sign presents streamlined and digitised enrolment as part of that unique experience, especially in critical business systems used every day, like Microsoft.

Manual, tedious agreement processes can drive customers to leave a deal. Sales cycles are also delayed by agreements that need to be processed manually. Customers want a real-time, frictionless purchasing and buying experience.

“No two companies are better positioned to meet the business imperative of today’s hybrid world — easy and secure digital-first experiences with PDF and e-signatures at the core,” said Ashley Still, SVP/GM of Digital Media, Adobe.

“Through the deeper integrations between Adobe and Microsoft that we’ve announced today, we continue to innovate to elevate today’s agile and rapidly evolving workforce.”

“The number one priority for every industry leader is streamlining how business is done with their customers, employees, and partners — wherever they are,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate VP, Business Apps & Platform, Microsoft.

“Together, Adobe and Microsoft are delivering advanced workflow capabilities through Adobe Acrobat Sign that will give our joint customers a better way to get things done.”

Expanding our shared vision for the digital-first workplace

Here are some exciting new capabilities that deliver on Adobe and Microsoft’s common vision for end users, developers, administrators, and IT decision makers:

1 – New advances for Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Acrobat Sign for Teams:

Adobe continues to build on the Microsoft Teams platform to make the experience of editing, commenting, converting, signing, and collaborating on PDFs richer, more efficient, and more personal without moving between different apps, user interfaces or separate log-ins.

In Adobe Acrobat for Teams, they recently added the convenience of Single Sign-On (SSO) and introduced the personal tab — a home page for curating all your recent documents, tools, and collaboration into one view.

These new features are also available in Adobe Acrobat Sign for Teams, in addition to enabling signing from a Teams notification.

You can now sign-off on a document instantly, without breaking stride to open a browser or app.

2 – Adobe Acrobat Sign and Power Automate embed:

Adobe and Microsoft are making it easier for customers to streamline repetitive tasks as well as connect data and apps by bringing Power Automate directly into the Adobe Acrobat Sign experience.

This means that organisations will be able to quickly automate the workflow and audit of e-signatures across hundreds of business processes like field service requests, sales contracts, new hire forms, and IT requests.

3 – Adobe Acrobat Sign Graph Connector:

New tasks on active agreements will be indexed alongside data from Microsoft 365 and the broader Microsoft ecosystem.

Adobe Acrobat Sign users will be able to search for and find agreement tasks right within their Microsoft search results.

Reducing the time to check on signature status, and being actively prompted with newly completed agreements, shortens the cycle time for everything from sales contract closures to employee onboarding.

4 – Acrobat & Acrobat Sign for Microsoft 365 Unified Install:

IT admins can deploy and manage Adobe Acrobat & Acrobat Sign add-ins across Microsoft Teams, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint, reducing the time spent deploying these add-ins to end-users.

Modern Work in Practice

According to the 2022 Forrester Total Economic Impact Study, commissioned by Adobe, when organisations use Adobe Document Cloud and Microsoft tools, everything gets done faster and more efficiently.

In fact, businesses report a 30 percent increase in transaction speed and a 40 percent decrease in customer complaints about signature processes.

As we look to accelerate out of the pandemic, the hybrid workforce has created differing needs for digital transformation.

Work arrangements that involve varying locations and devices can create friction points that can be addressed through automation.

To keep customers happy and teams engaged and productive, organisations must deliver seamless, personalised experiences for employees and customers.

For this to be successful, businesses must double down on their investments in automation and examine every touchpoint and process to determine where efficiency and speed can be improved through automation.

