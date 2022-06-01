Pargo Click & Collect leads the way in eco-friendly deliveries

A recent carbon footprint study conducted by Carbon Calculated found that Pargo’s Click & Collect service results in 68% less carbon emissions compared with traditional home delivery services.

While conventional deliveries require multiple journeys to be made to several addresses, Pargo’s Click & Collect service consolidates and sends orders to convenient pickup points where they are collected by consumers.

This results in a significant reduction in carbon emissions when compared with single deliveries being made to multiple homes around the country.

Further, the Pargo Click & Collect system bypasses any delivery issues that often result from customers not being home at the time of delivery, which leads to an even lower carbon footprint.

In addition to its Click & Collect service, Pargo has replaced the conventional plastic courier bag with a locally made, fully biodegradable paper bag that reduces the company’s environmental impact even further.

Despite being biodegradable, the new bag is still durable and offers the same quality and security to consumers and retailers at no additional cost.

“We’ve pinpointed several green initiatives that lower our carbon emissions and drive positive change,” Pargo CEO, Lars Veul said.

“Our brown paper courier bag, for example, is an industry-first that further cements our commitment to sustainability.”

With Pargo, online businesses and shoppers now have the opportunity to send and receive parcels without the hefty carbon price-tag that comes with door-to-door deliveries and the use of conventional plastic bags.

South African consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious with their purchases and are choosing to support greener initiatives.

The logistics industry therefore, must continue to evolve toward more conscious production and consumption practices, while still providing faster and simpler delivery services to customers.

The Pargo promise

Cape Town-based smart logistics company Pargo has integrated sustainability into its daily operations, and has made a purposeful effort to focus on green initiatives.

Founded in 2015, Pargo provides innovative, reliable and convenient last-mile delivery solutions to its customers through a network of 3000+ pickup points nationwide.

Partner with Pargo for greener deliveries here.