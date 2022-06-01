BritBox now available on Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs

The BritBox app is now available on TVs that use the VIDAA Smart TV operating system – including select Hisense Smart TVs.

BritBox is a streaming service from the BBC and ITV that offers the biggest and most exciting collection of British TV.

Interested viewers can try it out on a 7-day free trial after which 12 months for the price of 10 at a cost of R999.99 per year for access to the extensive range of popular BritBox shows.

As a subscriber, you will receive access to a vast catalogue of new and exclusive British releases such as Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, and Jane Austen’s Sanditon.

You will also get to enjoy bingeable box sets starring a host of top tier talent, ranging from Martin Freeman and Judi Dench to Idris Elba and David Tennant.

Whether you’re intrigued by psychological crime thrillers like Luther, or comedies like The Cleaner – BritBox has something for you.

How to get started

Select Hisense TVs using either the VIDAA U4 or the VIDAA U5 operating systems can now access the BritBox app.

Owners of these TVs will not need to download the app manually, as once their Hisense Smart TVs are connected to the Internet, the BritBox app will automatically appear.

From there, all you will need to do is sign into a new trial or existing account, and you can watch your favourite BritBox shows on your Hisense TV.

Additionally, VIDAA will be working with BritBox to bring the app to more VIDAA versions in the future.

Click here to learn more about BritBox and start your free trial.