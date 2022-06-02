Awesome deals on Hisense TVs and kitchen appliances

Hisense has launched its Heatwave in Winter sale, offering incredible deals on its industry-leading TVs, dishwashers, and fridges.

Additionally, if you buy a Hisense TV during the sale, you can choose to combine it with a Hisense Soundbar for even better value.

We take a look at the Hisense TVs available as part of the Heatwave in Winter sale, below.

U8G LED Matrix TVs

Hisense 55-inch U8G TV – R12,999

Hisense 65-inch U8G TV – R16,999

Hisense 55-inch U8G TV with HS312 Soundbar – R15,999

Hisense 65-inch U8G TV with HS312 Soundbar – R19,999

The Hisense U8G series TVs consist of 4K LED Matrix TVs which are equipped with Quantum Dot technology to provide you with an incredible viewing experience.

This is complemented by Full Array Local Dimming Pro and 1000-nits peak brightness for great picture and colour quality.

They also offer a gaming mode with low latency and a 10ms input lag – the lowest input lag for any 120Hz 10-bit HDR 4K TV on the market.

U7G 4K ULED TVs

Hisense 55-inch U7G TV – R10,999

Hisense 65-inch U7G TV – R13,999

Hisense 55-inch U7G TV with HS218 Soundbar – R12,999

Hisense 65-inch U7G TV with HS218 Soundbar – R15,999

Hisense’s U7G TVs feature 4K ULED panels with a 700-nit brightness that produces a bright and crisp image.

They also offer a response time of only 8ms – which is further enhanced by Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and VRR to provide you with a smooth, lag-free picture for gaming.

The Hisense U7G TVs also employ VIDAA U5.0 software to create a smooth streaming experience and provide you with voice control of your TV.

U6G 4K ULED TVs

Hisense 55-inch U6G TV – R9,999

Hisense 65-inch U6G TV – R12,999

Hisense 55-inch U6G TV with HS218 Soundbar – R11,999

Hisense 65-inch U6G TV with HS218 Soundbar – R14,999

The Hisense U6G 4K ULED TVs offer a wide colour gamut and colour enhancement technologies that bring your picture to life.

They are also equipped with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR for brighter highlights and to enhance your viewing experience.

75U80G 8K ULED TV

Hisense 75-inch U80G TV – R39,999

The 75-inch U80G TV is one of Hisense’s flagship TVs, and with an 8K resolution and Quantum Dot Colour, it’s clear why.

Its 8K resolution ensures that you feel the power of every frame with 33 million pixels, while its AI Upscaler means you can enjoy all of your content in upscaled 8K.

Peak brightness exceeds 1000-nits, while Full Array Local Dimming Pro gives you the best colour contrasts and deep blacks.

The Hisense Heatwave in Winter sale will run until 30 June 2022 and in addition to the TV deals, includes specials on its dishwashers and fridges.

Follow Hisense’s social media pages to see the latest deals.

Click here to get these awesome deals from Hisense.