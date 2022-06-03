Brick and Mortar Retail – Saved by technology!

The retail industry was unwillingly dragged into a period of rapid change when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The negative predictions that seemed to plague brick and mortar retail before the pandemic was accelerated like the proverbial last nail in the coffin!

Consumers flocked online, benefitting the e-commerce-savvy retailers while forcing all others to scramble to catch up.

Fast forward to 2022, against all odds and significant hardship for many retailers, a new normal has begun to emerge.

Ecommerce growth is normalising as the desire for Omnichannel takes center stage. Consumers will be demanding convenient, hybrid shopping experiences across in-person and online channels.

This is fantastic news for brick and mortar, but far from the end of the story…..

Ecommerce allows retailers to manage and monitor their customers’ experience, having access to converting traffic, bounce rates, purchasing behavior, inventory, and satisfaction among other invaluable metrics.

With the shift to Omnichannel, it is imperative that brick and mortar retailers implement technology solutions that produce similar results to manage customer conversion and experiences in-store.

Technology alone will by no means be the silver bullet to ultimate success, retailers will need to

Constantly refine and rejuvenate the in-location experience to stay interesting and relevant. Maintain well-trained, good-natured, and motivated sales staff Give customers a personal reason to visit your stores, customers who prefer shopping in-store look for unique personal experiences.

The past few years serve as a sobering reminder of the essential nature of constantly adapting in the retail space. If you’re not trying new things and embracing change, you’re losing ground.

Service Systems is a local cutting-edge consulting and tech company that partners with forward-thinking legendary retailers.

Focused on complementing and improving customer experience by developing and/or deploying various hardware and software tech solutions that amplify a modern approach to operations, customer & staff engagement, ultimately growing success.

Speak to us for all your in-store technology needs.

Click here for more information about Service Systems