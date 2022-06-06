Fashion up your fridge

Your fridge and freezer are probably the most expensive appliances in your kitchen alongside your stove and oven.

This means that replacing these essential appliances is not an easy decision to make, particularly if it is in good working order.

But what if you’re bored with the look of your fridge or freezer, or it no longer fits into the feel of your kitchen?

Before despairing over the high cost of replacing your fridge, consider these ideas from home management site, LookSee.co.za.

Turning your old-fashioned fridge into a focus point of your kitchen is actually easier and far less expensive than you might think.

Head over to the internet for fridge wrap stickers that could transform your biggest appliance into a picturesque scene, a lifestyle statement or a patterned wonder.

The choices are endless and so affordable that you can change the look and feel of your fridge as often as you like.

Another option is to head over to your local hardware store to check out the wallpaper selections.

Sticking to removable wallpaper offerings will allow you to change the look and feel of your fridge when you next feel the urge.

If your fridge or freezer is going to require more than one drop side-by-side, be sure to choose a pattern that will be easy to match up.

Of course, if you’re creatively inclined, you can turn your fridge and freezer into a one of a kind kitchen feature with paint, mosaic, decoupage or even a little bedazzling.

For more low-cost home improvement ideas, head to the LookSee Knowledge Hub. And while you’re there, take a look at the many ideas available to improve efficiency, save money and keep your home looking its best.