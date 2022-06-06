Digital Marketing a clear winner for South African companies

Digital marketing is by far the most popular and effective way for South African companies to advertise.

This is according to the 2022 Marketing Budget and ROI Report, produced by Broad Media.

The report is based on a survey conducted in May 2022.

1,056 respondents took part in the survey, the majority of whom work in their company’s marketing department, or are involved in the marketing activities of their company.

Spend and ROI

The report found that digital marketing was by far the most popular choice for local companies.

When asked which channels their companies allocate the most marketing budget towards, digital took first place by a large margin.

Print was in second place, followed by outdoor in third.

Digital – 84%

Print – 35%

Outdoor – 26%

Radio – 15%

Television – 13%

Cinema – 1%

Respondents were then asked which marketing channels provide the best return on investment (ROI) for their marketing spend.

Digital once again took first place by a massive margin.

Print was in second place, with television in third.

Digital – 82%

Print – 18%

Television – 16%

Outdoor – 14%

Radio – 14%

Cinema – 1%

Download the full report

The 2022 Marketing Budget and ROI Report is available to download for free from Broad Media.

The report covers a range of interesting topics which are relevant to South African businesses. This includes:

How companies determine their marketing budgets.

How much money is allocated towards marketing budgets.

Whether respondents are happy with their marketing budgets.

Which marketing channels receive the most budget.

Which marketing channels provide the best ROI.

Click here to download the 2022 Marketing Budget and ROI Report