What’s Next Season 6 Presented by SAP – Coming soon

Season 6 of the popular online talk show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, is coming soon.

This season is presented by SAP and will cover topics like cloud computing, finance, logistics, sales, blockchain, software, and much more.

As always, these topics will be discussed by the top South African experts in these fields – prominent guests who have appeared in previous seasons include Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Microsoft SA CEO Lillian Barnard, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, and former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.

The show is hosted by radio and TV personality Aki Ansastasiou and is produced and edited by MyBroadband multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

It has grown tremendously since it was first launched in June 2020 and recently reached the milestone of 2.5 million total views.

This is a testament to the quality of guests who appear on the show, as well as the great interview style of Aki.

The What’s Next series can be accessed on a variety of popular platforms to suit your preferences, including the official What’s Next website, YouTube, and your favourite podcast platform.

The trailer for Season 6 of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, presented by SAP, is below.