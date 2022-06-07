Silicon Overdrive achieves 100 AWS certifications

Silicon Overdrive has been recognised for collectively achieving 100 Amazon Web Services (AWS) certifications.

An AWS certification is an industry-recognized credential that showcases the AWS Partner Network (APN) member as a qualified AWS expert to customers.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Silicon Overdrive seeks to continuously deepen their AWS knowledge and skills to differentiate their business, and better serve their customers through the design, deployment, and operation of applications and infrastructure on AWS.

“This achievement reflects our team’s commitment to continuously build expertise on AWS to assist our customers better. We are proud of our team for achieving over 100 AWS certifications,” said Gareth Bowers, CEO of Silicon Overdrive.

“It’s an indicator and assurance to customers of our ability to deploy a wide range of AWS solutions rapidly and securely,” he added further.

There are 11 distinct AWS certifications spread across four levels—foundational, associate, professional, and specialty—that team members can pursue.

A major part of the company mission is to focus on supporting and developing the team’s career goals, as these certifications are valuable steppingstones in helping the team’s personal development within a business professional or technical AWS learning path.

Achieving this certification distinction is a reflection of Silicon Overdrive’s commitment to invest in and upskill the team’s technical expertise.

As an information technology (IT) managed services provider, Silicon Overdrive is focused on delivering cloud and software development solutions for customers.

This milestone highlights the value brought to AWS customers in migrating, securing, optimizing, and managing their AWS infrastructure.

Silicon Overdrive’s 100+ AWS certifications include:

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional

AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional

AWS Security Specialty

AWS Machine Learning Specialty

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate

AWS Certified Developer – Associate

AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner

To no surprise, Silicon Overdrive is already well underway and working towards achieving the next milestone of 200 AWS Certifications.

About Silicon Overdrive

Silicon Overdrive has significant experience helping customers migrate to the cloud, modernising their applications to utilise cloud-native services, securing these workloads, and delivering Managed Services to our customers.

Silicon Overdrive has assisted many customers with their workloads across various industries, including Healthcare, FinTech, Banks, EdTech, Public Sector, Retail, Media, and Analytics companies.

Over the past 25 years, Silicon Overdrive has gained various achievements including AWS Public Sector Partner of the Year – Sub-Saharan Africa 2021 and AWS Consulting Partner of the Year – Sub-Saharan Africa 2020.

Silicon Overdrive has achieved considerable success in gaining competencies including AWS DevOps Consulting Competency and AWS Education Consulting Competency.

The company is also an AWS Solution Provider Program Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, and an AWS Well-Architected Partner.

It also earned a service validation for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server Delivery.

Click here for more information about Silicon Overdrive.