Spend less time and effort managing and securing traditional and mobile endpoints with Sophos Mobile

When Sophos commissioned the ‘Seven Uncomfortable Truths’ survey, it highlighted that of all detected threats, one in 10 was found on a mobile device.

“That shouldn’t be a surprise – right now, in fact, we probably all have a mobile device with us with access to email.”

“The more reliant we are on a mobile device, the more we increase the risk of that device being the place where a threat first lands.”

“The more emails you open, the higher the chance you might click on a phishing link, for example.”

“This statistic highlights that we should be taking mobile device security seriously if we want to prevent and detect threats at the earliest possible opportunity,” says Ross Anderson, Sophos Product Development Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Sophos Mobile is a secure Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution that helps businesses spend less time and effort in managing and securing traditional and mobile endpoints.

The only UEM solution that integrates natively with a leading next-gen endpoint security platform, Sophos Mobile supports management of Windows 10, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

“Sophos was rated a top performer in independent test organisation Miercom’s Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) Industry Assessment.”

“Miercom conducted a study into leading mobile security solutions, measuring protection capabilities and cost of ownership. Sophos aced both categories, demonstrating superb protection against zero-day malware and advanced attacks,” says Anderson.

Sophos Mobile allows users to secure any combination of personal and corporate-owned devices with minimal effort.

When users bring their personal macOS, Windows 10, or mobile devices to work, the flexible self-service portal lets them enroll their device, reset passwords, and get help – with no involvement required from IT.

Container-only management gives admins control over corporate content in the Sophos Secure Email and Sophos Secure Workspace apps without requiring management of the mobile device itself.

“This is ideal in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) scenarios, when you need business email and data to be protected and controlled without intruding on the users’ privacy,” says Anderson.

Sophos Mobile includes several powerful, easy to use security tools:

Authenticator makes it easy to manage multi-factor authentication passwords for a multitude of sites like Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

makes it easy to manage multi-factor authentication passwords for a multitude of sites like Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Secure QR Code Scanner checks target URLs for online threats and malicious content, letting you scan QR codes without risk.

checks target URLs for online threats and malicious content, letting you scan QR codes without risk. Privacy Advisor detects apps accessing personal data such as your address book, allows you to easily identify apps which can involve hidden costs, and provides advice on how to improve your security settings.

Managed seamlessly through Sophos Central, alongside Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation cybersecurity solutions, Sophos Mobile allows management of:

Devices:

– iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS

– Configuration and policies

– Inventory and asset management

– Detailed reporting.

Apps:

– Install, remove, and view apps

– Enterprise app store

– App control, whitelist/blacklist

– Manage and configure Office 365 apps.

Content:

– Email and document container

– Publish content

– Container-only management

– Native OS containerisation.

“Sophos Mobile stops mobile-specific threats missed by mobile app stores by blocking malware and ransomware, including potentially unwanted applications (PUA).”

“Users will also benefit from the inclusion of Intercept X for Mobile which provides mobile threat defence (MTD) for Android, iOS and Chrome OS devices.”

“It protects users, their devices, and corporate data from known and never-before-seen mobile threats by leveraging Sophos’ market leading Intercept X deep learning engine,” says Anderson.

