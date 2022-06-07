Synthesis reports impressive financial results – Here’s the key to its success

Innovative software business Synthesis recently announced its results for its 2022 financial year.

Synthesis has shown remarkable growth since falling under the Capital Appreciation banner five years ago, and its latest results are no exception.

Revenue is up 34% year-on-year – rising from R222.1 million to R297.2 million – while the business’s EBITDA rose by 22% from R57.5 million to R70.1 million.

“We unrelentingly and passionately pursue leading technology solutions to solve problems, because businesses want and deserve to be at the summit of the digital landscape today,” said Synthesis Managing Director Michael Shapiro.

“It’s this passion that shines through in our results.”

Focus on expansion

Shapiro said that while the business is already growing well organically and will continue to do so, it plans to increase its focus on developing new ways to deliver exponential returns.

One such area is acquisitions, and Synthesis was recently joined in Capital Appreciation’s software business category by the newly-acquired digital product specialist business Responsive.

“No single entity or vendor can cover all disciplines,” said Shapiro.

“Technology is moving so fast that this is simply impossible. We are therefore committed to acquiring businesses that offer complementary services to those Synthesis already offers.”

“Therefore, over the next year, we’ll hopefully announce more acquisitions that give our customers access to a broader range of capabilities within the Capital Appreciation banner.”

Incubating new ideas

Synthesis also prides itself on being an incubator for new ideas, which is proving hugely successful in the form of its Halo Dot solution.

“Halo Dot allows vendors to support card payments through an Android device termed “tap-to-phone” by giving the device the functionality of a point-of-sale terminal,” said Shapiro.

Leading card companies including Mastercard and Visa have opened their platforms to third parties so they can develop this type of functionality – and Synthesis has become a global leader.

Synthesis is now working with three South African financial services customers, as well as customers from the UK and Europe, to implement and support Halo Dot.

The business’s increased focus on innovation has also led it to open an office in Amsterdam – one of the world’s technology innovation hubs.

“We’ve done this because we’re focused on evaluating the next waves of technology, like blockchain and Web 3.0, that will affect financial services in the future,” said Shapiro.

Success of Synthesis

Leading the growth and innovation at Synthesis is its investment in not only technology and new businesses, but in its people.

Synthesis prides itself on building teams that have the best tools and are supremely skilled and well-trained. The business has over 200 AWS certifications and growing. Its internal training Academy has proven so successful that it has extended this offering to its customers. These are some of the reasons AWS named Synthesis Consulting Partner of the Year 2021 for Sub Saharan African region.

“We’re focused on building a culture of innovation,” said Shapiro.

“At Synthesis, there’s no fear of failure – any idea is welcomed and investigated to see if it could be a viable option for the company to pursue.”

