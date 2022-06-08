A share of R1.5 million up for grabs with Dunlop Tyres this winter

If you’re among those in Mzansi who love the ease and convenience of online retail therapy, then Dunlop’s Winter Promo has you covered.

From 1 June 2022 to 31 July 2022 Dunlop is keeping consumers safe on the road and enabling them take delivery of that coveted item they’ve had their eye on for ages.

Whether it’s fashion, beauty and personal care, homeware, food or more, a digital voucher can be yours towards it.

With Dunlop’s Winter Promo, the first 1500 consumers to purchase two more selected Dunlop tyres will qualify for a R1,000 universal e-commerce voucher that can be used online at any retailer in South Africa.

That’s R1.5 million in total up for grabs in vouchers.

Dunlop knows that tyre safety is even more important in winter.

Tyres are the only part of your vehicle to have contact with the road surface and go a long way towards safeguarding you against hazards created by winter rains, slippery road surfaces, frost and even snow in certain parts of the country.

Poor traction and reduced visibility top the list of winter road hazards, so having tyres in tip-top condition – including adequate tread depth, grip, inflation pressure, balancing and rotation – will help keep you and your passengers that much safer on wintery roads.

In the event of a sticky road situation that leaves your tyres irreparably damaged this winter, Dunlop also has you covered with Dunlop Sure, South Africa’s complimentary tyre insurance available at no extra charge on selected Dunlop tyres.

Get full tyre replacement for irreparable damage caused by all road hazards within the first year of purchase – whether it’s just one tyre damaged or up to a maximum of five, with free tyre insurance, mileage warranty and an 8-year product life warranty.

The Dunlop Winter Promo is valid on purchase of any two or more Dunlop 16” and above Passenger, SUV and Light Truck tyres (except for 195/14C) covered by Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance.

Terms and conditions apply.

Speak to your local Dunlop fitment centre, download the MyTyres App or visit the Dunlop website for more information.

Sumitomo Rubber SA has over 350 stores across South Africa.

To get instant pricing on a wide range of Dunlop tyres visit Click2Fit.

Want to stay #SaferthanSafe as you Take the Road this winter?

Follow these top 5 winter driving safety tips from Dunlop:

Enough tyre tread is especially important in winter conditions to provide traction in wet and slippery road conditions. Make sure you have sufficient tread depth by checking the built-in tread wear indicator on your tyre. When the indicator is flush with the rest of the tread (about 1.6 mm), it’s time to head to your nearest Dunlop store and change the tyre.

Increase your following distance when driving in tricky weather conditions. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

Drive slowly and smoothly on slippery roads. Adjust your speed to suit the road conditions and give yourself plenty of room to stop suddenly.

Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.

