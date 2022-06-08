We need to talk about safety

Women think about safety a lot. All the time in fact.

They think about safety when their phones ring, when a dog barks in the middle of the night, when getting dressed in the morning, when they are in their driveways, on the road, stopped at traffic lights, at home, at petrol stations, in traffic, at shopping malls, restaurants, while commuting, walking, jogging or running.

It’s a constant. They turn their car keys into weapons and check their phones, waiting for the ticks to turn blue – a sign that their loved one got home, safely.

It’s not normal living with sunsets as curfews.

There’s good reason why so much of a woman’s time is spent thinking about safety.

According to the most recent SAPS crime statistics – the first three months of 2022 (January to March) was “brutal” for women.

Murder, attempted murder and the assault of women all recorded double-digit increases. 898 women were murdered and 13 799 sexual offences were reported to SAPS – 10 818 were cases of rape.

Now, just imagine what women could do, would do, if they just felt safer. They would live more. Fearlessly.

