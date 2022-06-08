Second generation Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX creates full-spectrum certainty for hybrid cloud digital transformation

Fujitsu today brings full-spectrum certainty to digital transformation (DX) projects, with its second generation PRIMEFLEX converged and hyperconverged infrastructures for VMware, Microsoft, Nutanix and SAP environments.

Many DX projects are currently failing to deliver the results expected due to being incorrectly implemented, not ready quickly enough, or compromised by too many providers over-complicating a single solution.

Fujitsu’s new PRIMEFLEX offer cuts the risk of DX failure for enterprise and data architects by taking over responsibility for project success with end-to-end data-driven services, ready-to-use platforms and all the necessary implementation services.

The new, second generation PRIMEFLEX line-up reduces the complexity of data-driven transformation projects by adding implementation services and infrastructure support as standard — alongside the core pre-configured and pre-tested PRIMEFLEX offering.

This standardized and predictable pricing and ordering model ends customer uncertainty when integrating hybrid cloud platforms.

It also reduces operational risks, leads to more resilient infrastructure compared to DIY approaches, and improves the lifecycle experience by extending the lifetime of IT infrastructure.

To further raise predictability & business agility, Fujitsu also offers consumption-based services via its FUJITSU uSCALE. It provides a complete, no-worry program where customers can use, scale and run PRIMEFLEX platforms completely as-a-service, including on-going success management.

The new standardized package is designed for customers wanting to avoid the headaches that come with DIY infrastructure configuration, installation, deployment, and maintenance.

It also eliminates any “ping pong” discussion between suppliers and customer about who is responsible if support becomes necessary.

For customers with the necessary staff resources and skills to deploy and maintain their own data architecture, Fujitsu also offers the new PRIMEFLEX Essentials delivery option, which provides the core pre-configured and pre-tested technology stack without implementation and infrastructure support services.

The standardized package adds up to a guaranteed price of transformation across the new Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX line-up as enterprises modernize their IT infrastructures, explains Olivier Delachapelle, Head of Product Line Management Europe at Fujitsu: “Ordering infrastructure has become just too complicated.”

“Fujitsu is committed to tackling real customer challenges and understands they need certainty when it comes to implementation, support and, of course, pricing if they are to achieve their digital transformation agendas.”

“But today’s ordering environment does not deliver that – and leaves customers feeling like they’re going into the cloud without any control of costs.”

“The second-generation of PRIMEFLEX”, continues Delachapelle, “builds on the peace of mind that PRIMEFLEX already offers – and takes this to new heights with standardized implementation and support services available with a single order number and price tag.”

“The result is completely predictable lifecycle costs for customers, and no shocks when the cloud bill arrives.”

The Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX range is ready for implementation on the day of delivery. Currently, the design, deployment and lifecycle management of a hybrid data architecture can be error-prone, time-consuming and expensive, posing multiple risks to businesses.

Unlike Fujitsu, other vendors offer services based on individually calculated charges. These can take days to collate and often contain mistakes because essential services have been left out, creating budgeting insecurity.

New standardized Infrastructure Support Services significantly reduce downtime, with technical solution support for Integrated Systems via a single point of contact for fast and reliable access to experts.

