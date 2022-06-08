Intel launches new 12th-gen mobile processors in South Africa

Intel and Evetech have launched the 12th-gen Intel Core mobile processor range in South Africa, with the launch event taking place at Evetech’s new Centurion premises.

“The South African gaming community has been eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated 12th-gen Core mobile processor launch,” said Nitesh Doolabh, the Africa Ecosystem Manager at Intel Corporation.

“We are delighted to partner with local gaming specialists Evetech to showcase and make available the world’s fastest mobile processor to South African gamers.”

The new mobile CPU line-up from Intel spans 28 Alder Lake mobile processors that offer up to 14 cores and reach up to 5GHz frequencies.

MyBroadband got to experience these powerful processors first-hand on a wide variety of PCs that were pre-loaded with a selection of popular games – and we were very impressed.

Intel 12th-gen Core mobile processors

Intel’s 12th-gen mobile processors offer a 40% performance boost over the previous generation.

This is thanks to Intel’s new hybrid technology, which comprises Performance Cores (P-Cores) and Efficient Cores (E-Cores) that are paired with Intel’s Thread Director software.

The Thread Director “intelligently transfers tasks to either the performance cores if you are gaming, and then runs background tasks on the efficient cores,” said Doolabh.

“We purpose-built the hardware and the software at a design level so we are not retrofitting technology and we get the best possible performance for the user.”

Battery and efficiency

Doolabh said Intel’s new processors will be a hit in South Africa thanks to their power-efficient cores, providing device users with longer battery life while on the go and during load-shedding.

“With our 12th-gen processors, the battery performance I get is amazing and it helps me to conduct my business and not have to worry about carrying a charger,” said Doolabh.

Factors like this have resulted in a huge shift to notebooks for many users – especially in the enterprise space – and South Africa has seen a large increase in first-time laptop buyers.

To help these new buyers, Intel and Evetech have launched an intuitive tool that allows customers to determine the framerates they will get with different setups when playing different games.

Intel Africa Masters

Doolabh also used the event to announce the new Intel Africa Masters gaming tournament.

The tournament begins at the end of June and will take place throughout the year, across six African countries: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

“It’s very important that we invest in the gaming community, and that’s why we are here today,” said Doolabh.

“As the leaders in technology it is upon us to bring the ecosystem together, and if we do that, we will improve the lives of South Africans,”

Click here to learn more about Intel’s 12th-gen Core Mobile processors.