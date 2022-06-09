Transform your business with the Apple iPad from only R90 per month

Apple iPads are reliable, fast, secure, and portable devices that are easy to use while on the move – making them the perfect match for business use.

These tablets also offer superior performance, unmatched battery life, and a user experience that caters to a mobile-driven environment.

We look at how your business will benefit from using iPads, below.

Business benefits of iPads

The Apple iPad lets your teams collaborate, connect, and multitask through a powerful user interface that delivers secure access to data from anywhere.

This is facilitated by a bright 10.2-inch display that makes it easy to toggle between apps as you multitask on the go.

This display also supports your creative side as you can use the Apple Pencil to write, type, and draw – and drafting emails is made even easier with the lightweight Smart Keyboard attachment.

A powerful 12MP ultra-wide front camera and 8MP rear camera then combine to support easy collaboration through video calls via Center Stage on the iPad, while fast Wi-Fi and built-in LTE ensure that your conversations are never interrupted.

These features all work with Apple’s comprehensive ecosystem to offer seamless collaboration between devices and employees.

Compliance

Apple iPads help your business increase its compliance, too, as they are designed to integrate with all necessary data privacy and security regulations.

Additionally, they let your business go paperless – which contributes to your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

This means that iPads are not only the best choice in terms of performance, but also in terms of social responsibility.

Business transformation

A great example of the iPad in action was seen when a leading hospital group in South Africa transformed its operations and patient care by partnering with iStore Business.

iStore Business provided the hospital group with iPads, which gave doctors mobile access to patient data. Nurses could also access historical data to manage treatment regimes, and specialists could make life-saving decisions without meeting their patients in person.

The hospital group’s decision-makers were able to reduce costs, increase employee productivity, and drive change within their work environment as a result.

Upgrade to iPad

Apple iPads are a great option if you want to improve employee engagement and increase collaboration within your teams.

Through iStore Business, you can rent iPads for your teams or upgrade your existing iPad fleet to the latest models with the following payment options – for example when trading up to iPad 9 you can get the below great deals:

Business rental from R90 per month x36 – when you trade in an iPad 7.

– when you trade in an iPad 7. Trade-in from R2,999 – When you trade in an iPad 7.

– When you trade in an iPad 7. Without trade-in from R6,299

With these deals, your business will also benefit from iCare for iPad and tech support valued at R15,000.

Transform your business with the iPad from iStore Business.