ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED review – Make space for more power

The new Zenbook Pro 16X is, undoubtedly, the most powerful Zenbook to date.

It combines the sleek power of the Zenbook range with some high-end functionality found on ASUS’ ProArt range of notebooks to offer that increased power.

Add to that key internals like the 12th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 GPU and 32GB DDR5 RAM.and you’ve got a powerhouse notebook.

Design and hardware

In addition to the beefy specs mentioned above, the Zenbook 16X features a unique design element that you won’t typically see on a notebook – a lifting keyboard.

This lends to the specialised thermal design that makes increased power a possibility in a thin chassis.

On the outside, it looks like the mobile AAS keyboard deck mechanism that was first introduced with the Zephyrus S17 last year.

On the inside, however, ASUS has implemented a 3D vapour chamber cooling module with two high-capacity 12V fans.

The lifting mechanism allows the keyboard deck to separate from the hot components underneath.

You’ll definitely get cooler temps, and gives the powerful internals some space to properly breathe, eliminating intake choke and additional airflow space.

In addition to the full keyboard, there’s a large glass touchpad with secondary NumberPad functionality, as well as a physical DialPad.

It’s more discrete than the one previously implemented in the ProArt models.

The lid proudly displays a RGB-backlit Asus monogram. Also expect some RGB in the AAS cooling system – a characteristic borrowed from its ROG counterparts.

Turn your attention to the display, and you’re greeted by a brilliant 16:10 16″ 4K OLED touchscreen.

Aimed at creative industry professionals, it’s equipped with a arsenal of accreditations. It’s PANTONE Validated, features 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR True Black and maxes out at 550 nits.

Everyday use

It’s clear from its rich features (and higher price point) that the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is aimed at professionals that dabble in demanding tasks.

Think 3D designers, industrial engineers, architects and editors.

Thanks to the beefy internals courtesy of Intel and Nvidia and the redesigned AAS cooling system, the Pro 16X managed an output of 140W of combined power at sub-40dB noise levels.

That’s impressive in this high-spec productivity segment.

Innovative design elements help make every moment with the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED feel effortless.

The updated ASUS Dial – that intuitive physical rotary controller – gives instant precise fingertip control over parameters selected creative apps (Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, After Effects and Illustrator).

Check out this guide to learn how to get the most out of this ASUS-exclusive tool – and use the ProArt Creator Hub to customise it to work with just about any other app.

The extra-large touchpad features haptic feedback, as well as NumberPad – an illuminated part of the touchpad that you can toggle whenever you need it.

Per-key White-RGB keyboard backlighting, augmented by light bars on either side of the keyboard, enables a variety of smart interactive effects.

At a glance these will keep you updated on battery life, notify you of new emails, identify when you’ve toggled Performance Mode, and more.

Finally, expect a decent set of connectivity options.

A pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports to connect an external display, recharge the laptop or your other devices, connect high-speed peripherals – whatever needed in your workflow.

An integrated SD card reader allows for quick media access. You’ll find an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-A port, too, so connecting your displays or your full content creation kit is a breeze.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) verdict

Some people only need their laptop for basic office and web browsing tasks.

For them, an everyday device with reasonable portability and battery life will suffice. But many of us need our laptops to do so much more.

Photographers, architects, filmmakers, animators, and graphic designers all require devices purpose-built for the demands of their professions.

For these creators, the new ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED delivers essential performance and connectivity in ultraportable, elegant designs that exude a professional aesthetic.

It will be available from July in the ASUS e-commerce store from R59,999.

Click here to learn more about the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED