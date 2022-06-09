When it comes to comprehensive business phone solutions Euphoria Telecom has the insurance sector covered

Top players in the insurance industry are using digital communication technology to improve their service.

And much of the improvement is achieved by the adoption of full-service VoIP, cloud-hosted business telephony and CRM platforms, like the systems on offer from Euphoria Telecom.

High volume, quick turnaround

“Large insurance companies take thousands of client calls a day, and managing wait and verification times is a top priority, particularly in the case of an emergency,” says Euphoria Telecom CEO John Woollam.

“Depending on the nature of the query an incoming caller needs to resolve, the virtual receptionist will automatically prioritise the call and route it based on automatic prompts.”

Verification processes can also be automated using voice prompts, followed by an OTP (One-Time Pin) SMS system or an automated telephonic ID verification system.

Automated options can be set up to handle basic queries, like monthly premium enquiries, payment arrangements and call back services.

“This speeds up the caller experience, freeing up agents or receptionists to resolve more complicated queries,” he states.

Personalised customer service goes digital

Euphoria’s cloud-based business phone solutions include a choice of integrated productivity tools that allow call centre agents to communicate using a variety of channels in the Agent Workspace, instantly verifying and accessing client information with their dashboard tools.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and cloud computing technology work together to combine communication options that include phone, email, online video conferencing technology and even chat via social media platforms.

Monitor outcomes, not statistics

“It’s important to know the real numbers when it comes to queries being resolved, policies updated or sales made, so that action can be taken if there is room for improvement,” states Woollam.

“An efficient call centre solution should provide that insight, with detailed tracking of agent and client behaviour and outcomes.”

Post-call surveys, first-call resolution metrics, sales per agent reports and cross-channel tracking of customer interactions can help you cultivate a more customer-centric experience and train agents if any skills gaps appear.

Euphoria’s Agent Workspace and integrated mobile app functionality equips your agents to work remotely, using mobile devices, desktop-based softphones or VoIP handsets.

With Euphoria’s accurate reporting tools, you can monitor your staff’s time and attendance from a distance.

Time and attendance tracking provide real-time data about each agent’s performance.

They can also help refine scheduling and manage overtime costs.

Satisfaction comes integrated

Among other valuable third-party software platforms, Euphoria Telecom has integrated Freshworks’ digital ticketing solution Freshdesk into its business phone solution.

Freshdesk is a digital helpdesk ticketing system that links all communication channels to one inbox.

Integration is bilateral, meaning agents can use Freshdesk on either the Euphoria Agent Workspace or the Freshdesk interface.

“What does integration mean? In a nutshell, customer-facing agents won’t need to waste precious time switching between products and dashboards to find or verify client information before or during a call, because Freshdesk and Euphoria provide a single unified view of the client to help teams deliver faster, more personalised support,” comments Woollam.

Quality service is assured

Euphoria Telecom creates custom, fit-for-purpose business phone and CRM solutions for insurance companies, brokerages and various other independent FSPs, large and small.

Sign up for coherent, world-class communication, reporting and customer relationship management with quality assurance built into its DNA, to claim your place as a leader in insurance today.

Contact Euphoria on 087 094 5999 to find out more about a cloud-hosted PABX system for your insurance services company now, or find out more on euphoria.co.za.