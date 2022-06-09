Telkom fibre – fast and affordable Internet connectivity

If you’re in the market for fibre, Telkom is the best ISP for your needs, as it offers super fast and consistent speeds, a reliable network and affordable fibre packages on the impressive Openserve network.

Whether you want fibre Internet for gaming, streaming your favourite movies and shows, working from home with high upload speeds to get the picture perfect video when presenting during your online meetings or just surfing the Internet – Telkom’s fibre packages will provide the ideal experience.

Here’s why you should get Openserve fibre from Telkom.

Price and value

Telkom’s Home Unlimited fibre products are incredibly affordable – no matter what speeds you’re looking for, download speeds range from *10Mbps to 500Mbps coupled with incredibly high upload speeds.

For example, you can get a 25/25Mbps uncapped fibre package on Openserve’s fibre network for just R449 per month, while a 50/50Mbps uncapped connection costs just R699 per month.

Our Internet packages are all uncapped, unshaped and unthrottled, so we don’t limit or restrict your experience.

Uncapped, Unshaped, Unthrottled, what does that mean? It basically means that you get the best possible experience when streaming entertainment services or browsing the internet with no restrictions.

If you want higher speeds for more demanding tasks or a family with kids that are heavy into online gaming, streaming services and where each kid has multiple devices connected simultaneously via the wi-fi so they are always connected, you can get a 500Mbps uncapped package for just R1,289 per month – a price that truly stands out in the market.

As technology evolves and introduces IoT (Internet of Things) services, for e,g smart home services where you can control your lights with smart bulbs, smart metering services to manage your pool heat pumps, home security monitoring, or even to get your oven heated up whilst on your way home, all this is possible by turning your home into a smart home by having a broadband connection and the required IoT devices.

Whatever you’re looking for in a fibre package – Telkom has a great deal for you at an affordable price.

Speed

Our Fibre bundles start from 25Mbps to 500Mbps, a bundle to suit every home’s need.

The upload speeds on the 25Mbps and 50Mbps are symmetrical (download speed is the same as the upload speed) whilst the 100Mbps, 200Mbps & 500Mbps are asymmetrical (the upload speed is up to 50% of the download speed) so customers can send data as fast as they receive data, giving them the best possible experience.

We also have Fibre bundles starting from *10Mbps to *20Mbps in limited areas as well.

With super-fast speeds, it brings along low latency, our Fibre bundles on the Openserve network have low latency to give our customers the best possible experience when using real time tools like Teams or Zoom or for the online gamer to get the best experience whilst competing with your opponent on the other side of the world.

Openserve network

Telkom’s fibre packages are available on Openserve – the fibre network with the largest urban and coastal fibre footprint in South Africa.

This network spans over 169,000km and passes over 800,000 homes with an unrivalled connectivity rate of 45%. This shows that nearly half of all customers who are covered by Openserve fibre are actively connected to the network.

It also offers Broadband Access availability and Core availability of 99.94% and 99.99% respectively – so you know your Telkom fibre package will be incredibly stable.

Openserve’s quality of service is pinned on delivering higher capacity, speed, reliability and lower latency and offering customers a world-class network experience with a Broadband Access availability and Core Availability of 99.94% and 99.99% respectively, while importantly focusing on the customer service experience.

The network is monitored 24/7 by a state of the art National Network Operation Centre with full fault detection capability, for better and quicker assurance and the technicians are dispatched to customers or to network failures via the latest dispatch technology.

It is therefore clear that South Africans prefer fibre packages on the Openserve network, and this is because Openserve offers superior performance – including higher capacity, speed, and reliability, as well as lower latency.

Therefore, you should be looking for a fibre package on the Openserve network – and Telkom offers fantastic and affordable packages that use this infrastructure.

Get connected

Telkom’s fibre packages are incredibly affordable and flexible, and are available on the impressive Openserve fibre network – making them the ideal option to turn your home into a smart home.

If you’re interested in signing up for fibre Internet, click here to view Telkom’s Openserve fibre packages.

*10Mbps only available in selected areas in the Openserve fibre footprint