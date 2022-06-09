How the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G lights up the night

With the latest pro-grade camera technology additions to the popular Galaxy A series, Samsung is making it easier to capture memorable moments, day or night.

Whether creating content or sharing it with friends, the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G offer an advanced, next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful and fun features from the renowned Galaxy S Series.

Under the sun or moon, expect to create content with a professional photographer would be proud of.

Powerfully supported by a brand new 5nm processor, these devices give you that expert advantage, with an innovative AI-powered camera.

Working with you like it’s a photographer’s assistant the technology brings your vision to life – even in low lighting.

With Night mode the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G automatically synthesizes up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise.

And when shooting video in low-light environments, the Galaxy A series’ framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos.

Samsung knows that South Africans love creating video, which is why the Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology that takes crisp and steady shots every time.

Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera is certain to delight those looking to enhance their selfies and even enjoy crystal-clear video calls.

Also designed to impress, the enhanced Portrait mode captures depth and subject outlines more accurately with dual cameras and powerful AI.

And with Fun mode, moments can be amplified using playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens.

Plus, Photo Remaster breathes new life into old photos low quality photos, and Object eraser removes pesky photo bombers in the background.

The benefits of the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G just keep getting better. These innovative devices’ batteries last longer, so you can shoot through the night, without constantly keeping one eye on the power percentage.

With a hyper-fast connection and seamless sharing between friends and family and within the Galaxy ecosystem of devices the day is yours to capture.

The Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6 999 and the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8 999.

Click here to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A series.

Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2022.01.20–01.31 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A536 and SM-A336 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.

Prices may vary per retailer.