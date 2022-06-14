Samsung expands your view with Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G

Did you know that influencer marketing has existed since before 1760?

These days, however, influencers are more than just content creators: they are business owners who deserve professional tools that reflect their business savvy.

From a detailed display and camera capable of capturing crisp and clear images to a battery life that is constant and reliable – the on-the-go creative content creator’s daily production demands a tool that produces all these facets and more.

That’s where the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G steps in and steps up.

The Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate that translates into an incredible cinematic experience for movies and games, as well as putting more in view when you’re browsing the internet or checking social media.

The refresh rate makes scrolling simple and silky smooth, while the intelligent screen algorithm ensures you get the best view – even in difficult viewing conditions.

With a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and 90Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy A33 5G is really impressive.

Simple, yet functional, the silhouette of the phone is designed to stand out.

This innovative design also helps the phone’s display remain large without increasing the size of the phone – the perfect pocket partner for the influencer-on-the-go.

The multi-lens camera on the Galaxy A53 5G gives you crisper, clearer shots with the 64MP OIS Camera (the Galaxy A33 5G features a 48MP OIS Camera), a superlative viewing angle with the Ultra-Wide Camera, customized focus with the Depth Camera, and better details with the Macro Camera.

The improved Night mode automatically synthesizes up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise.

And when shooting video in low-light environments, the Galaxy A series’ framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos.

Pair this with a 5nm power processor as well as 128GB of internal storage, plus support for a microSD card up to 1TB, and you know it’s time to get to work.

Both the A53 5G and A33 5G offer a 5,000mAh (typical) battery life that lasts up to 2 days.

This means more time for streaming, sharing and gaming (amongst other things).

When your battery does run out of power, you can quickly revive it with 25W Super-Fast Charging and enable adaptive power saving to enhance the overall battery performance.

With the needs of business and affordability in mind, the Galaxy A33 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R6 999, and the Galaxy A53 5G for only R8 999.

Measured diagonally, the Samsung Galaxy A53’s screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.3″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole.

Measured diagonally, the Samsung Galaxy A33’s screen size is 6.4″ in the full rectangle and 6.2″ accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the camera hole.

Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2022.01.20–01.31 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A536 and SM-A336 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network).

Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.

Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super-Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com.

Prices may vary per retailer.