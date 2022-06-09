Best way to market IT and telecoms products in South Africa

Content marketing, including sponsored articles and social media posts, is the best way to reach ICT executives, professionals, and decision-makers in South Africa.

South African IT and telecommunications companies are under pressure to optimise their marketing strategy and ensure an excellent return on investment (ROI).

The search for the best results has seen online marketing budgets increase as digital marketing options give much better results than outdoor, print, TV, and radio.

However, there are numerous online marketing options like banner ads, video, social media, newsletters, and content marketing.

It raises the question – Which online marketing channel provides the best ROI?

The South African Tech Marketing Report found that content marketing is the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa.

Sponsored content is particularly effective in reaching top-level decision-makers – such as directors and C-level executives.

Therefore, if your business offers products and services in the technology industry, there is no better way to advertise online than through sponsored articles MyBroadband.

It is because MyBroadband reaches 3 million South African IT enthusiasts each month, where the majority are IT decision-makers.

What makes MyBroadband’s sponsored content particularly compelling is that it is a comprehensive service.

Sponsored Articles published on MyBroadband.

Social media promotions on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Newsletter promotion, with 200 000 subscribers.

Article writing, if required.

MyBroadband also offers more advanced content campaigns, such as online video interviews and email campaigns.

For more information, visit: MyBroadband Business