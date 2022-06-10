HONOR Magic4 Pro Smashes Competition with First-ever Features and Exceptional Performance

It’s been a long time coming, but the HONOR Magic4 Pro is finally launching in South Africa.

It comes with genuinely groundbreaking and industry-leading features and a bundle of “Industry- First” technologies.

HONOR’s embedded premium features in the HONOR Magic4 Pro, including HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects, 100W HONOR SuperCharge technology, world’s first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps, industry first AI Privacy Calling, industry’s first LTPO display with a 1920Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and more, that proudly beat the competition and position the smartphone as a leading device in the filmmaking and videography.

HONOR Magic4 Pro has taken the lead in the filmmaking on a smartphone. The newly smartphone has surpassed other competitors in the same category in multiple points.

Huge Leap in Filmmaking and Videography on a Smartphone

Large, meaningful steps forward in smartphone photography are fairly rare, but with the HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G managed to have many of them in one device.

The powerful Triple Camera combination consisting of a 50MP Wide Camera the highest achieved among straight-screen smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category, a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide Camera, and an 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera – Something other brands do not offer all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography dramatically provides better imaging and video clarity.

HONOR Magic4 Pro is the industry first to bring AI film workflow into smartphone.

The pioneering Magic-Log Movie Master and IMAX Enhanced enable consumers to record cinematic level videos with simply a smartphone.

With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

The video editing features are truly amazing, where HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G gives the total solution from video taking, to editing to viewing.

Meanwhile, its 100X digital zoom is higher than some others that have only 15, 30X zoom.

Compared to the other major brands which in the same price segment, HONOR Magic4 Pro takes the crown and becomes a leading model in videography.

Most Powerful 100W HONOR SuperCharge

HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G supports HONOR’s innovative 100W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, which can power up the HONOR X9 5G by 50% from flat in just 15 minutes and 100% in just 30 mins, the fastest achieved among smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category which have 45W or 23W chargers can charge only 50% within 25 or 30 minutes.

It also has the performance in every aspect of the Supercharging scenario and the longest battery life in every scenario.

Whereas other brands within the same category can last around 13 or 17 hours of browsing and 10 or 12 hours of video playback, HONOR Magic4 Pro 5G goes beyond.

It is equipped with a large 4600mAh battery that can last up to 28 hours of browsing and 19 hours of video playback, and is supported by the powerful HONOR SuperCharge technology, delivering an ultra-long battery life and a hassle-free charging experience.

In the box, you’ll find a 100W charging block and cable unlike the other competitors’ devices that you need to buy for them chargers separately.

Premium Experience of AI Privacy Call

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Directional Sound features the first-ever frequency division technology which is not seen in other brands at all that supports simultaneous sound transmission from the sound-emitting module on the screen and the receiver.

The screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator, people standing next to you cannot hear the caller’s voice.

You can find more information on the HONOR Magic4 Pro here.