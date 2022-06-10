HONOR Magic4 Pro flagship unboxing – Incredible camera and stunning design

HONOR recently gave MyBroadband its new Magic4 Pro smartphone to review, and we were very impressed.

We received the black version of the smartphone – it also comes in a cyan colour – and we found the Magic4 Pro to be incredibly stylish.

It is equipped with a 6.81-inch quad-curved OLED display that uses a thermal glass bending technique to achieve the Magic4 Pro’s bezel-less design.

The display offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and is IMAX Enhanced and HDR10+ certified – making it great for playing games and watching videos.

Camera

The Magic4 Pro truly stands out in its segment because of its incredible quad-lens camera system.

This comprises a 50MP main lens, a 50MP 122-degree ultrawide lens, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a depth lens.

These lenses, combined with the latest technologies, provide incredible capabilities – including sharp HDR photography, 3.5x optical zoom, and an incredible 100x digital zoom with optical image stabilisation. The Magic4 Pro can also capture 4K video footage at 60fps.

Performance

The Magic4 Pro uses a powerful 4nm 5G Qualcomm processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This is all you could possibly need for performing intensive tasks and offers a true flagship experience when switching between apps.

The Magic4 Pro also comes with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, as well as Face ID – both of which keep your personal files secure.

Its battery is also impressive – it is a 4,600W Li-Po battery that can be charged to 100% in just 30 minutes with the Magic4 Pro’s 100W wired fast charger. The Magic4 Pro also supports 100W wireless SuperCharge that can charge your phone to 50% battery in just 15 minutes.

Watch our unboxing video below to learn more about this impressive smartphone.