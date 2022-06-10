HONOR announces the availability of its new Flagship, HONOR Magic4 Pro in South Africa

Global leading technology brand HONOR today announced the availability of its recently launched smartphone, HONOR Magic4 Pro in South Africa.

Starting from today, users can buy HONOR Magic4 Pro 8+256GB variant via Vodacom and MTN at a price of ZAR 22999.

The smartphone comes with a contract deal of R999 for 24 months with 1GB REDCORE and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro as gift with Vodacom and via MTN with a contract deal of R999 for 24 moths which comes with Mega Talk and Gigs XS.

Running on Android 11 and coming with pre-installed Google Mobile Services, users can download all Google applications with peace of mind and enjoy the immersive music on YouTube and Spotify.

The revolutionary device was recently launched in Johannesburg by HONOR President Mr. Zhao Likun through a breath-taking event.

Along with launching HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR also debuts HONOR Watch GS 3 with industry leading 8-Channel Heart Rate AI Engine that detects precise optical signals and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro that delivers superior sound quality and comes with an industry first body temperature measuring capability.

“HONOR is committed to adopt a consumer-centric approach and develop best-in-class products for our users.”

“The launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro showcases unwavering commitment to providing all-scenario intelligent ecosystem strategy to create a new intelligent world for everyone in South Africa” Mr. Zhao Likun, President of HONOR Middle East and Africa

Cinematic Videography with Magic-Log Movie Master and IMAX Enhanced

Offering cinematic-level footage, the HONOR Magic4 Series features the HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects.

With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

Triple Camera with Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor, a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide Camera, and an 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity.

The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilization, to clearly capture distant scenes.

Powerful 100W Wireless Charging

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery featuring HONOR’s most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity.

With 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is also the first to support 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology, which powers up the device to a 60% charge in just 15 minutes.

Enhanced Privacy and Security; Industry’s First AI Privacy Call

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Exceptional Gaming Experience with GPU Turbo X and Upgraded AI Visual Engine

HONOR is among the first smartphone manufacture to support groundbreaking AI Super Rendering technology on smartphones thanks to continuous upgrades of its GPU Turbo X technology.

This produces remarkable results in power consumption and performance, enhancing the overall gaming experience on the HONOR Magic4 Series.

Industry’s First LTPO Display With 1920Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) Dimming

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, the highest ever achieved in an LTPO screen, minimizing eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments.

You can find more information on the HONOR Magic4 Pro here.