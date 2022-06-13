Solar power vs. the grid

As solar power becomes more mainstream, there is debate about whether it is better than using electricity from the grid.

Home management site, LookSee.co.za, has broken down a few aspects to consider.

Reliability

Electricity can only be generated when the sun is shining on solar panels, which means solar may be less reliable as a power source than the municipal power supply.

However, with Eskom’s infrastructure proving unreliable too, which of these options is more reliable will depend on circumstances.

A combination of the two is most likely to provide a home with a reliable power supply.

Affordability

The upfront cost of a solar installation is hefty, relatively speaking. It is scalable, however, so you can start small and keep adding to your system when you can.

Also, the once-off cost will be offset by the savings on municipal electricity. Long term, electricity becomes free.

Municipal power is an ongoing cost which may be more attractive from a cash flow point of view but will end up costing much more.

Accessibility

Plugging into the municipal power grid is far simpler and cheaper than having solar panels installed.

However, with more companies now manufacturing and installing solar power than ever, and financing options becoming readily available, making the switch to solar power is becoming more cost-effective and easier to access for more households.

