Win an iPhone 13 and other awesome prizes – Take the Developer Nation survey

The Developer Nation survey is now live, and you stand a chance to win great prizes if you complete it.

Prizes that are up for grabs include a Nintendo Switch, an iPhone 13, and $1,000 towards a desktop setup of your choice.

You could also win a bunch of cool accessories, including a portable monitor, an Amazon Echo Dot, and Apple AirTags, as well as a variety of licenses, such as a Docker 12-month Pro plan and a Skillshare subscription.

You are also guaranteed prizes, as everyone who completes the survey will receive a virtual goodie bag packed full of developer resources, data, and graphs.

For every qualified survey response, Developer Nation will donate $0.10 to charity and aims to reach $2,000 in donations.

You can also get involved in the Developer Nation Referral Program where you stand a chance to win $1,000 by sharing its survey – and its top 50 referrers will all win cash prizes of different values.

About the survey

Developer Nation has a community that comprises over 36,000 developers in more than 165 countries, and runs two surveys annually.

These surveys are known for helping developers and no-code creators to discover new tools, platforms, and technologies.

Through these surveys, the Developer Nation community allows you to be an influence change by sharing your views and shaping the future of Web, Mobile, Desktop, Cloud, DevOps, Industrial IoT and Consumer Electronics, AR, VR, Apps/Extensions for third-party ecosystems, Games, Machine Learning and AI, and Data Science.

It only takes around 27 minutes to complete the survey, and you also get a chance to participate in the weekly, and the general prize draws!

All answers are anonymised and collated to provide a holistic view of the developer landscape.

The survey results are then published by Developer Nation and are free to everyone who participates in the survey or joins the community.

Click here to take the Developer Nation survey.