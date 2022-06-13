We tested the iRobot Roomba j7 – Our office floors are now spotless

If you want to come home to a clean house, then the iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum is for you.

The Roomba j7 is a smart vacuum that can clean your floors without any human intervention and uses PrecisionVision Navigation to move around your home with ease.

This is complemented by a powerful three-stage cleaning system that includes:

Power-Lifting Suction – 10-times more powerful than previous generations.

– 10-times more powerful than previous generations. Edge-Sweeping Brush – Cleans along walls and corners.

– Cleans along walls and corners. Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes – Adjusts to different floor types and doesn’t get tangled with pet hair.

MyBroadband tested the Roomba j7 for a week, and we detail our experience below.

Hands-on with the Roomba j7

We set up our Roomba j7 in our training room, and using the app we told the vacuum to map out the area.

It roamed around and accurately mapped out the room, locating all of the desk legs and obstacles.

We were then able to demarcate different sections within our map and set no-go zones. We split the space into a main area labelled “Teaching Room” and a front podium area labelled “Soapbox”.

We then tested its cleaning abilities by setting up patches of dirt and obstacles to see how well it performed.

It took just over 20 minutes to clean the 23 square metre area, and the app also produced a well-architected map which accurately marked the following:

Dirt patches – Represented by green blocks

– Represented by green blocks Obstacles – Highlighted on the map and photos presented to us for review.

– Highlighted on the map and photos presented to us for review. Pre-mapped obstacles – Grey areas represent desk legs located during the mapping stage.

Our Roomba j7 located and cleaned up significant amounts of dirt we had strategically placed around the room, and after we set it to ‘Extra Clean’ mode, our floor was spotless.

Additionally, when our Roomba j7 ran over a large patch of debris, it recognised that the area needed more attention. As a result, it went back and forth over that same patch several times before continuing.

Tons of features

Following the test clean, we investigated the Roomba j7’s advanced features.

These included setting up cleaning schedules that took place throughout the day, and connecting it to a Google Assistant to give it voice commands such as “Hey Google, start vacuuming the bedroom.”

Additionally, you can set it to only start cleaning when you leave home and stop when you get back, so your home is always clean without you being inconvenienced.

The iRobot Genius technology then ensures that the Roomba j7 intelligently avoids cables on the floor as well as pet waste – and when then battery gets low after around 75 minutes of use, it automatically returns to its dock to charge.

Overall, our experience with the Roomba j7 was excellent – the perfect combination of smart technology and practical ability.

