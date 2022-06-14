Vodacom Business achieves SAP Advanced Certification

Having already provided SAP services across all industries for over 10 years, Vodacom Business is proud to have officially achieved Advanced level SAP certification in managed, hosted, and SAP on cloud services across AWS, Azure and private cloud migrations.

With SAP being a mission-critical enterprise ERP application for a number of leading business customers, Vodacom Business is well positioned to support clients in optimizing, modernizing and transforming their SAP estate.

This certification positions Vodacom Business as a partner of choice backed by SAP on their partner portal.

SAP Certification is an audit Programme that enables organisations that provide SAP Services to the market like Vodacom Business to keep pace with the latest SAP technology advances, ensuring the SAP services Vodacom Business provides to its clients is in accordance to the SAP OEM standards and beyond.

The Executive Head of SAP Solutions Management at Vodacom Business, Tamara Rasivhetshele, says,

“SAP services are critical to modern business functioning, and it is imperative for companies like Vodacom Business to be highly knowledgeable and skilled in providing these services.

Our SAP functional, technical, infrastructure, platform, and cloud capabilities, combined with our industry knowledge, ensure that we offer exceptional market offerings to solve our clients’ business challenges and this latest SAP Advanced level certification proves that Vodacom Business is an industry leader in offering SAP services”.

Vodacom Business has in-house resources with SAP skills and certifications.

We have long-term partnerships with leading SAP System Integrators, allowing us to objectively recommend solutions and support the most appropriate SAP solution for our clients.

Our professionals help clients identify and solve their most significant information and SAP technological challenges.

We provide end-to-end SAP implementation, Application Maintenance Services together with SAP Cloud, Hosting and Security Services (SAP Infrastructure and Platform services), and SAP Business Continuity Services.

We are recognised in the marketplace for our strong SAP capabilities having achieved the following certifications:

SAP certified – Advanced Level provider of Hosting Operations

– Advanced Level provider of Hosting Operations SAP certified – Advanced Level provider of SAP HANA Operations

– Advanced Level provider of SAP HANA Operations SAP certified – Advanced level provider of SAP Cloud and Infrastructure Operations

– Advanced level provider of SAP Cloud and Infrastructure Operations SAP on AWS – Advanced Consulting Partner

– Advanced Consulting Partner SAP on Azure – Gold Microsoft Partner

“Vodacom Business is therefore immensely proud to receive these SAP certifications, as it demonstrates that we are suitably equipped to provide dynamic solutions for all our clients and can help our clients convert leading-edge ideas into tangible results”, concludes Rasivhetshele.

Moving forward, Vodacom Business will continue to bolster its SAP capabilities, ensuring that our company is always equipped to offer world-class and leading solutions for all our clients.