What’s new on Showmax in June

Survival horror Pulse, superhero series Peacemaker with John Cena and sports series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – there’s plenty to keep you entertained on Showmax this month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Picked by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the 25 buzziest series at this year’s MIPTV, Pulse is about an international group of game creators who discover that survival is no longer just a game when an electromagnetic pulse bomb fries every electrical circuit in their office high-rise – and people’s heads.

Pulse stars SAFTA winners Tarryn Wyngaard (DAM) and Thapelo Mokoena (Trackers), as well as Sven Ruygrok (Spud’s Rambo) and two-time Silwerskerm winner Carel Nel (Raised by Wolves), with cameos from the likes of multi-award-winners Albert Pretorius (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap) and Laré Birk (Dominee Tienie), as well as stage and screen legend Frank Opperman (Nêrens, Noord-Kaap).

Binge from 23 June.

International Series

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty | First on Showmax

Among Rotten Tomatoes’ Most Anticipated Series of 2022, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty dramatises the professional and personal lives of the players and coaches of one of sport’s most revered and dominant dynasties – a team that defined an American era, both on and off the basketball court and included names like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Already renewed for a second season, the HBO sports drama has an 84% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says, “Gleefully excessive in both form and function, Winning Time pairs a larger-than-life roster of characters with whiplash style to deliver an absolute slam dunk.”

Binge now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Westworld is a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.

As Rotten Tomatoes says, “We have no idea what’s in store for Westworld’s fourth season, which is exactly how the producers of the sci-fi killer-robot series like it.”

“Will it finally come to war between humans and AI? No idea…”

Thandiwe Newton returns as Maeve, along with Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul and more.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose joining the cast this season.

Inspired by the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld has won seven Emmys to date.

It has an 81% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Weekly from 27 June, express from the US.

Peacemaker | First on Showmax

John Cena reprises his Critics Choice Super Award-nominated role as Peacemaker, the jingoistic killer fighting for peace at any cost – no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The hotly anticipated first series in the DC Extended Universe, HBO’s Peacemaker picks up where The Suicide Squad movie left off, with Peacemaker returning home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport – only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.

Created by multi-award-winner James Gunn (The Suicide Squad), Peacemaker has a 94% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the consensus says, “John Cena’s still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.”

Binge now.

Also watch:

Station Eleven: The scattered survivors of a devastating global pandemic attempt to rebuild the world. 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Binge now.

Devils S2: Patrick Dempsey stars in this insider’s look at the world of millionaire bankers. Binge now.

Shining Vale: A writer and her family move to a house with a terrible history. Starring Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino. Binge now.

Superstore S6: The Cloud 9 staff find themselves pandemic heroes in the final season of this delightful workplace comedy. 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Binge now.

The Bay S2: Detective Constable Lisa Armstrong returns for a new investigation in this British crime drama. Binge now.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Christopher Meloni reprises his role in this spin-off of Law & Order SVU (S21 also streaming). Binge S1 now.

My Brilliant Friend S3: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay: The third installment in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series, as Lila raises her son and Elena builds her career as a writer. 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Binge from 9 June.

Mayans M.C. S4: The spin-off of Sons of Anarchy follows a biker gang on the Mexico/USA border. Binge from 15 June, first on Showmax.

Movies

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The follow-up to Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, this is a dark gritty superhero movie.

The death of Superman triggers the reactivation of the Mother Boxes, millennia-old world-destroying devices.

This sparks the interest of Darkseid and his Parademon army who know the Mother Boxes are the key to their conquest of the world.

To fight them, Batman and Wonder Woman attempt to assemble a team of metahumans, including Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash. From 16 June.

Godzilla vs. Kong

The super-sized creature-feature Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) and Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes).

The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another, with humanity caught in the middle.

The result, says Dread Central, is, “Kaiju mayhem on a massive scale,” while ABC News calls it “a clash of the titans that is spectacular in every sense of the word.” From 27 June.

John and the Hole | First on Showmax

In this unsettling psychological thriller, a desperate game of survival unfolds after 13-year-old John traps his family in a hole in the ground.

It’s won awards across the festival circuit, and stars rising child star Charlie Shotwell, Michael C Hall and more.

“Shotwell is scarily plausible in the role, presenting us not simply with a sociopath but, below that, with a bored boy who searches for kicks and rehearses an adulthood that he both craves and dreads,” says The New Yorker.

From 13 June.

Also watch:

The Protégé: A contract killer sets out to avenge the murder of her mentor. Starring Samuel L Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q. 20 June.

The Card Counter: A former military interrogator turned gambler is haunted by the ghosts of their past. Starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish. 23 June.

African additions

Meet Melusi | First on Showmax

After losing everything when he’s accused of bribery, Aubrey discovers what fatherhood means when he’s introduced to a 16-year-old boy he is told is his illegitimate son.

Directed by Mandla N (2021 SAFTA winners Loving Thokoza and Lockdown), Meet Melusi stars four-time SAFTA winner Mothusi Magano as Aubrey. 16 June.

Also watch

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion: Secrets will be revealed and opinions voiced in the reunion special.

Who will crack under pressure? New episodes on weekdays.

Documentaries

Stream Oscar winner Sir Steve McQueen’s trio of documentaries dealing with events in the West Indian community in Britain, a community whose story he also told in his miniseries Small Axe.

Uprising won the 2021 BAFTA for Best Factual Series and scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, as do Black Power: A British Story of Resistance and Subnormal.

Stream now.

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street | First on Showmax

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Take a stroll down Sesame Street and witness the birth of the most impactful children’s series in TV history in this HBO doccie.

It includes interviews with the visionaries who built Sesame Street and gave the Muppets life, including creator Jim Henson and Frank Oz, the voice and hands behind characters like Bert and the Cookie Monster (and Star Wars’ Yoda).

95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Showmax is also the home of Sesame Street, with S47-50, several specials and Takalani Sesame.

Stream now.

Did you know that with Showmax’s data saving modes, you can stream for up to an hour using just 50MB of data?

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month.