HONOR Magic 4 Pro: A Powerhouse Smartphone that goes above and beyond

Busy professionals need devices that keep up with their workday pace, and for many people their most essential device is a smartphone.

There are many reasons why it may be more convenient to use a smartphone instead of a laptop, such as being away from your desk, working in the field, or not wanting to sit down in front of a larger screen when a smaller, more portable one will do.

If you use your smartphone for work, you need one that’s reliable, which is where HONOR’s recently launched premium smartphone, the HONOR Magic 4 Pro come in.

Slick and powerful the device has unique features designed for business users who may have different use cases.

HONOR Magic 4 Pro is practically tailor-made for professionals and comes packed full of pioneering new technologies and compelling features and boasts cutting-edge technology to deliver new benchmarks in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, charging and performance.

The premium HONOR Magic4 Pro will be a pain point killer further delivering a magical experience to professional around the world and a testament to HONOR’s can-do attitude which constantly challenges industry benchmarks.

Groundbreaking photography and videography capabilities with HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master with IMAX Enhanced

The HONOR Magic4 Series takes a huge leap forward in photography and videography with its powerful Triple Camera combination which supports ultra-fusion computational photography to deliver high-definition images in stunning clarity, every time.

Equipped with Magic-Log Movie Master, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers cinematic-level videography and a superior shooting experience, enabling budding creators to bring Hollywood style colors and moods to their content.

With this, the HONOR Magic4 Series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second), beating another industry benchmark.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP Wide Camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor, a 50MP 122o Ultra-Wide Camera, and an 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, all powered by best-in-class Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography which enables the device to produce high-definition images in stunning clarity.

The lens supports up to 100x digital zoom as well as optical and electronic image stabilization, to clearly capture distant scenes.

Powerful 100W Wireless Charging for long-working hours

With a wide range of compelling new features and functionalities including an industry-first powerful 100W Wired and Wireless HONOR SuperCharge the HONOR Magic4 Series guarantees an unforgettable smartphone experience for professionals around the world.

The HONOR Magic4 Pro is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh and with 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge technology, the HONOR Magic4 Pro juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes and 50% charge in just 15 minutes.

Enhanced Privacy and Security; Debuting Privacy Calling

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many professionals, the HONOR Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new Privacy Calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Directional Sound features the first-ever frequency division technology that supports simultaneous sound transmission from the sound-emitting module on the screen and the receiver.

The screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator or office meeting, people standing/sitting next to you cannot hear the caller’s voice.

The HONOR Magic4 Series is also equipped with an independent security chip, providing maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints.

The 3D Depth Camera of the HONOR Magic4 Pro further harnesses 3D face recognition biometrics to provide high level security and protection.

You can find more information on the HONOR Magic4 Pro here.