Take advantage of the HUAWEI nova Y9a or HUAWEI Y70 Plus sales deals

The HUAWEI nova Y9a and HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus have exploded into the market and are making waves with its current big sale.

The HUAWEI nova Y9a and HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus both offer a dynamic user experience that has received a lot of attention and demand from mobile enthusiasts that are looking to leverage the capabilities of the must-have phone.

If you love taking photos and recording videos, the HUAWEI Y9a will surely please you.

This SuperCamera smartphone comes with a 64MP Quad Camera that consists of a 64MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens.

These four cameras seamlessly work together to provide you with an excellent photography experience, whether you’re taking pictures indoors or outdoors.

The HUAWEI nova Y9a is a smartphone line that can’t easily be missed, especially in the new Sankura Pink Hue colour that boats a vibrant and look and feel.

The classic design will have you feeling stylish and up to date with the new and trendy.

With the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, you don’t have to worry about running out of battery.

The 6000mAh battery can last for three days on a single full charge. Despite being a large battery, it won’t take too long to charge, thanks to 22.5W HUAWEI Supercharge.

As a result, you can get three hours of continuous video playback with a short ten-minute charge.

Both smartphones offer affordable prices, allowing you to select the smartphone that best suits you, or to gift it to someone you care about.

You can also enjoy the dynamic experience, performance and design from both the HUAWEI nova Y9a or HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus.

Get yours today from the Huawei Online Store and check out these amazing deals.

All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.

HUAWEI nova Y9a

Telkom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y9a for R329 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB

Cell C

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y9a on a Pinnacle 2GB Top-up Plan at R399 per month for 24 months.

Vodacom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y9a for R249 per month × 36 months or for R329 per month × 24 months.

MTN

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y9a on a Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R279 per month for 36 months or the Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R329 per month for 24 months.

HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus

Telkom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R299 per month x 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB.

Cell C

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R349 per month x 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up.

This includes a free HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from 1 May 2022 to 4 July 2022.

Vodacom

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R279 per month x 24 months.

MTN

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus on a Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R239 per month for 36 months or the Mega Talk/Gigs XS for R279 per month for 24 months

You can also purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for just R5,499 at any Edgars, Incredible Connection, Hi Online & Game which includes a HUAWEI Bluetooth speaker valued at R699 each.

The following deal for the new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus is available from 7 May 2022 to 22 May 2022. Offer is available while stocks last. T’s&C’s apply.