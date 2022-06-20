Axxess launches new Telkom LTE deal – 2TB for R795

Axxess has launched a new 2TB Telkom LTE service that offers the ultimate connectivity experience – including maximum speeds and no Fair Usage Policy.

Internet connectivity has become a vital part of living in South Africa and this new LTE service will therefore open a whole new world of possibilities to you.

Axxess’s 2TB Telkom LTE service is available for the special launch price of only R795 per month and adds to the ISP’s ever-growing and popular selection of LTE offerings.

This month-to-month service gives clients a whopping 2TB (2,048GB) of LTE data each month and operates on speeds of up to 150Mbps depending on where you are in the country and what type of connection you are running.

You can use any compatible router that you already own, or choose from an extensive range of routers at discounted prices.

What would you do with 2,048GB?

2TB of data will let you surf the Internet to your heart’s content.

This LTE service is also ideal for anyone who wants to stream the latest hits or movies, keep the kids occupied during the school holidays, or just have some winter fun indoors.

It is also a great option if you work remotely, as you will be able to send and receive files without worrying about your data cap, and video calling will run smoothly.

Click here to check if Telkom LTE is available in your area.