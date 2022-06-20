Fujitsu maximizes workplace flexibility and mobility with introduction of next-generation displays and notebooks

Fujitsu today introduces powerful new technology designed to meet the changing demands of today’s home and office – the high performing LIFEBOOK U9311A AMD-powered ultra-mobile notebook and the 10th generation Fujitsu display.

10th Generation Displays

Sharing workspaces is now the norm, from hot desks in offices and schools to home set-ups used by multiple family members. Consequently, users expect their devices to meet a broad spectrum of demands.

With videoconferencing a fundamental part of today’s work and home life, a display must deliver superb ergonomics, advanced functionality, and stunning performance to earn its place on a shared desk.

Fujitsu’s 60.5cm 10th generation displays are designed with user convenience in mind – and combines human-centric design with high performance.

Its high-definition 1,920 x 1,080-pixel display and integrated webcam ensure outstanding picture quality during conference calls while a low blue light panel and integrated auto-brightness sensor protect against eye strain for users whose working day involves multiple hours of screen use.

Workplace Hub Convenience

The full HD camera with its mechanical lever lock supports Windows Hello facial recognition, allowing users to sign in and start working immediately without having to remember and type in their passwords.

For ease of use, the display also sleeps automatically when it detects that a user has stepped away. Additionally, the accompanying DisplayView software makes configuring the monitor for remote management a breeze.

The built-in port replicator turns the Fujitsu display into a workplace hub, allowing different users sharing the same workplace to effortlessly access all peripherals, such as printers or scanners, or connect peripheral devices using a single USB-C cable.

Additionally, the innovative right-handed USB hub enhances ergonomics and delivers 95W power to external devices for lightning-fast transmission of all voice, video and data.

Environmental friendliness

Furthermore, the 24” displays are the first worldwide to achieve TCO 9.0 certification – the next step in social and environmental responsibility – by meeting supply chain targets such as using 100% cardboard packaging, 90% of which is recycled material.