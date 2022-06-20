Register for the BusinessTech Online FinTech Conference

BusinessTech will hold its inaugural Online FinTech Conference on 20 July 2022.

The BusinessTech Online FinTech Conference is an exclusive event for high-level banking, ICT, and FinTech executives and professionals – and has been launched thanks to strong demand from BusinessTech’s partners and clients for a FinTech-focused event.

The conference will cover a variety of topics, including FinTech disruption, mobile payments, digital banking, cryptocurrency, blockchain, cyber security, AI, and machine learning.

2,500 delegates are set to attend the online event, which will be hosted on a dedicated event platform.

Great speakers

BusinessTech has quickly secured key partnerships for the FinTech conference.

The Online FinTech Conference will be hosted by respected business personality Michael Avery.

Nedbank has joined the conference as an Event Partner, and Divisional Executive of Emerging Payments at Nedbank Chipo Mushwana will be a featured speaker at the event.

Mushwana will be joined by Bank Zero cofounder Michael Jordaan, who will delve into the latest trends in the industry as a featured speaker.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange VALR has also joined the event as a sponsor, and their speaker is set to be announced soon.

More partners will be unveiled as their sponsorships are finalised.

Register for the event

Great news is that as a MyBroadband reader, you can register for the conference for free using the code below:

Website – BusinessTech Online FinTech Conference 2022

Free Voucher Code – FinTech2022

We look forward to seeing you online on 20 July.