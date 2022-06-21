Poly unveils incredible new video conferencing technologies

Poly recently held their PUGSA (Poly User Group South Africa) LIVE event at The Palazzo in Montecasino where they showcased their latest product innovations.

The event was hosted by technology personality Aki Anastasiou, who is known for hosting What’s Next on MyBroadband and TechByte on eNCA, and featured Poly experts from across the world.

Here are the impressive new innovations that Poly showcased at this event.

Video

Vincent Dal, Poly Solutions Architect Manager for the EMEA region, shared that the challenge with current video calls when several people are on a call in the same physical conference room, they are displayed in a single wide-angle feed.

This makes it hard to see each person’s facial expressions which results in a limited personal experience.

With Poly’s Matrix Mode, each person in the physical conference room is now displayed individually.

Matrix Mode works particularly well with Microsoft Teams’ new Front Row feature, which moves the video gallery to the bottom of the screen so that all participants are at the same eye level.

Dal also announced that a new technology, Multi-Camera Virtual Opti-View, will launch in Q3 this year.

This technology supports multiple cameras in a single conference room and uses AI to determine which camera provides the best image of each attendee.

Headsets

Ricardo Alonso, Headset Sales Acceleration Manager at Poly, shared that the early history of Plantronics – which merged with Polycom to become Poly – was as a headset builder for pilots.

As a result, every Poly headset is made to provide exceptional durability, by using materials such as high-quality aluminium.

Alonso spoke about the following key innovations in Poly headsets:

Hybrid ANC – Microphones are built into the headphones and listen in real time to equalise your voice.

– Microphones are built into the headphones and listen in real time to equalise your voice. Improved Bluetooth range – Bluetooth range has now expanded to 50 metres.

– Bluetooth range has now expanded to 50 metres. Control centre monitoring – Headsets monitor control centre agents – such as if they’re acting aggressively, or if they’re hitting mute too often.

Poly Studio X70

It was at this event that Poly unveiled its Studio X70 to the South African market.

This video bar is ideal for large conference rooms, as it offers a complete package of premium features which include dual 4K lenses, two-way stereo speakers, aluminium cone tweeters and a range of powerful ports.

Audio and video quality are essential for crisp clear communication and to reduce meeting attendee fatigue, which is a result of people straining their senses when quality is low.

The Poly Studio X70 includes all of Poly’s ground-breaking technologies, including NoiseBlockAI – which silences any sounds outside of a pre-determined area – and DirectorAI, which automatically detects who is talking and frames them intelligently.

Poly, Microsoft and Education

In this live demo session on 22 June 2022, Poly and Microsoft will share best practices and demo live how you can prepare your education institution, staff and students for a hybrid learning environment.

Register here.

Unique one-time discount

Poly is delighted to offer a unique, one-time discount on your FIRST Microsoft Teams Room.

It applies to both the Poly Studio Focus and Small/Medium Room Kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Secure your discount today!

Contact Poly

Whether you want to learn more about Poly’s new technologies or are looking for video conferencing equipment in general, Poly would love to show you its solutions in action.

Once you’ve seen its market-leading technologies in person, it becomes easy to choose Poly as your video conferencing equipment partner.

Click here to get a free Poly demo.