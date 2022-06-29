How LSD and Red Hat solve customer problems with a Managed Kubernetes Platform

Companies are spending copious amounts of money, resources and time to digitally transform their business platforms to keep up with their customers’ needs.

Often enterprise transformations are bogged down with long turnaround times, often taking years before the business benefits start showing.

In-house skills shortages are also contributing to a longer time to market for many, further slowing down the transformation process.

As many have learned during the past few years, their customers do not hang around until things run smoothly, instead opting to move to a service provider that can instantly gratify their needs.

This is why LSD launched their Managed Kubernetes Platform built with Red Hat OpenShift, giving customers the advantage of accelerating their digital transformation without the immediate need for in-house Kubernetes talent.

The managed solution has already been rolled out to South African telecom operators, banks, retailers and insurance providers to close the gap in customer demand, enabling them to scale dynamically and reach the market faster with services, patches and features.

LSD also looks at the Openshift Platform Plus stack of products and how they can assist the business with important features like security, multi-cluster management and more.

Let’s take a look at why this might be the answer for your business.

The value of a Managed Kubernetes Platform with OpenShift

After almost 10 years since its launch, Red Hat OpenShift is still the leading DevOps platform with more than 3,500 enterprise customers globally – some of which are joint customers of LSD.

The combination of the innovative hybrid cloud technology platform from Red Hat and the expertise of LSD created the perfect opportunity to incorporate OpenShift into a managed solution offering, with LSD managing the largest OpenShift deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa for a major telecoms provider.

The managed platform enables customers to deploy their applications faster than ever before while being able to scale to user demand in seconds – not flinching whether the platform is accessed by one user or 1 million users.

With LSD recently adding Certified Cloud Services Provider (CCSP) to its Red Hat Premier Business Partner status, its team of in-house OpenShift experts are able to manage and maintain the platform on the customer’s behalf.

In short, the telecoms operator can focus on delivering to their customers and innovating services instead of maintaining infrastructure.

“Red Hat has created a really impressive Kubernetes platform with all the important components to ensure successful adoption and effective delivery.”

“These features include multi-cluster management, Cloud Native Security, Secure Registries, CI/CD , Build and Deploy to name but a few.”

“It’s a pleasure working with Openshift and it has helped many of our large enterprise customers.” says Deon Stroebel, Head of Solutions at LSDOpen

What about businesses that haven’t reached the cloud yet?

The beauty of cloud native computing is that it’s a perfect starting point to migrate operations to the cloud.

Gone is the lift-and-shift approach of moving everything as-is onto a cloud platform, where the same issues are experienced as if operations were still taking place solely in their server rooms – now with the added strain of large invoices from hosting providers.

Applications and operations are now optimised to fully utilise the advantages of the cloud, expanding and contracting as demand fluctuates.

“LSD follows an Infrastructure as Code(IaC) approach first, where we create a blueprint that builds and manages our clients’ cloud estate all through good scripting and GitOps practices.”

“This ensures we run everything through version control and check and do not have people managing the cloud directly, which is very dangerous as human error leads to large bills,” added Stroebel.

