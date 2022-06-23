Ozow’s African growth enabled through top talent

In November of 2021, Ozow, one of South Africa’s leading fintechs, secured a $48 million Series B investment.

Among many things this investment is allowing the Third Party Payment Provider (TPPP) to do, is bolster the team that has enabled them to become a market leader in South Africa’s instant EFT space.

The goal – over 200 employees by the end of 2022. That would mean growth of more than 50% of the team, with the company starting the year with 73 full-time employees.

This expansion is necessary if the company wants to achieve its goals and grow into a fintech powerhouse, not just in South Africa, but on the rest of the continent.

For Ozow to make a mark in a continent where the fintech scene is growing (thanks to billions of dollars of investments), the team’s ranks need to be filled with top talent.

And so, the business is on the hunt to find innovative thinkers who are going to make meaningful contributions to the company’s goals, as well as their overarching mission to close the digital divide and create greater financial inclusion in Africa.

Ozow has recently taken its next steps toward achieving this mission.

In May 2022, an Ozow contingent visited Nigeria to better understand the payments landscape, and how Ozow can make an impact.

This visit marks the start of Ozow’s foray into the greater African market – the move away from being a solely South African payment solution.

While in Nigeria, the team met with the country’s fintechs and banks to hold discussions about technology, the banking sector and financial regulations.

With what has been learnt in the sessions, and how exciting the payments industry is shaping up to be in Nigeria, Ozow hopes to find a way to integrate into this budding market.

Nigeria is just the first stop on Ozow’s African tour, with Ghana and Kenya next on the list.

If you’d like to be part of the Ozow team, visit Ozow’s job page.